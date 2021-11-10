Bolsonaro rebuts criticism of joining the Centrão

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) defended this Tuesday (9) that the only alternative available is to join the Centrão. According to him, the agreement with the Liberal Party (PL) is “99% closed”.

“People criticize: ‘ah, the guy is talking to Centrão’. Do you want me to talk with the PSOL, with the PCdoB, which is not Centrão?”, said the president to Jornal da Cidade.

“If you take the Centrão away, you have the left. Where am I going? There has to be a party if I want to run in next year’s elections.”

Bolsonaro also recalled that, before the PSL – the legend by which he was elected president – ​​he was affiliated with other parties of the Centrão for more than 20 years. The caption in which the president remained the longest was the PP.

troubled arrival

On the next 17th, PL leaders will meet to confirm Bolsonaro’s membership. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on the 22nd, in Brasília.

The president’s arrival, however, is not well regarded by all members of the PL. In an interview with CNN, federal deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), vice president of the Chamber, was uncomfortable with the possibility of being part of the same party as the president – ​​without a party since November 2019, when he left the Social Liberal Party (PSL) .

“I made it clear that there was no possibility of my being on President Bolsonaro’s platform. Not just me, but other party deputies [também] they don’t have any political conditions to be on the same platform”, he explained.

(*With information from Murillo Ferrari, Layane Serrano and Juliana Alves, from CNN)

(Posted by Daniel Fernandes)