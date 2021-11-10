Born in June, the last installment of the aid has been released – News

Those born in June, registered by digital means or who are part of the CadÚnico, can withdraw the seventh and last installment of emergency aid this Wednesday (10). The cash withdrawal schedule continues on a staggered basis until the 19th of this month, when the benefit ends.

The birthdays from January to May have already had their withdrawals released. Until the end of this week, those born in July and August will also be able to withdraw money at Caixa’s ATMs and ATMs. From next Tuesday (16), it will be the turn of those born in September to December.

Resources can be moved through the Caixa Tem application and on the Lotérica network throughout the country. The option to use the value remains valid for making purchases, through the virtual debit card and QR Code, payment of bank slips, water, electricity, telephone bills, among other services.

To make a cash withdrawal, you must log in to the application, select the option “withdrawal without a card” and “generate withdrawal code”. Afterwards, the worker must enter the password to view the withdrawal code on the cell phone screen, valid for one hour. The code must be used for cash withdrawals at branches, lottery units or correspondents.

Brazil Aid

Altogether, 34.4 million people received emergency aid in this last stage — 25.1 million registered through Caixa’s application or through CadÚnico and 9.3 million through Bolsa Família, which has another 5.3 million.

Created to alleviate the socioeconomic impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic on the poorest families, the emergency aid totals more than R$ 340 billion invested since April 2020.

This year, the aid paid seven installments of R$375 to female heads of households, R$150 to people living alone and R$250 to others. With the end of emergency aid, the federal government replaced Bolsa Família, created in 2003, with the Brazil Aid.

Payments for the federal government’s new permanent social program, which includes income transfer and socioeconomic emancipation, will begin on November 17th for around 14.6 million families.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, all people already registered will receive the benefit automatically, following the usual schedule of the previous program, Bolsa Família. There is no need to re-register.

Cashout calendar for the last installment



Born in January: 11/1

Born in February: 3/11

Born in March: 4/11

Born in April: 5/11

Born in May: 9/11

Born in June: 11/10

Born in July: 11/11

Born in August: 11/12

Born in September: 11/16

Born in October: 11/17

Born in November: 11/18

Born in December: 11/19

Brazil Aid Calendar in November

Recipients with NIS End 1: November 17

Recipients with NIS End 2: November 18

Beneficiaries with NIS End 3: November 19

Recipients with NIS End 4: November 22

Recipients with NIS End 5: November 23

Recipients with NIS End 6: 24 November

Recipients with NIS End 7: 25 November

Recipients with NIS End 8: 26 November

Recipients with NIS End 9: 29 November

Beneficiaries with NIS ending 0: November 30