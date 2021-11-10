Botafogo x Operário: Upper East sector is unlocked, with tickets at R$50 and R$25; North exhausted

Due to the high demand for tickets, the Botafogo opened the Upper East sector of Nilton Santos Stadium for next Monday’s duel against Operário, at 4 pm, for the 36th round of Série B.
Tickets for the sector went on sale this Wednesday, at R$50 (full) and R$25 (half), on the website www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso.
Botafogo x Operário, a game that may be worth accessing – or even the title of Série B – already has more than 10,000 tickets sold in advance, with the Lower East and North sectors sold out. Check out the full service for departure:
ONLINE SALES START: 11/5 AT 5:00 PM.
ONLINE SALES END: 11/15 AT 4:30 pm.
ONLY FANS WHO ARE UP TO DATE WITH THE VACCINATION CALENDAR IN RIO DE JANEIRO AND MEET ONE OF THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS WILL BE ABLE TO ACCESS THE STADIUM:
Over 60 years old:
– 14 days after the 3rd dose of the vaccine (booster), that is, vaccinated until 11/1.
– 2 doses of vaccine + negative antigen test performed within 48 hours before the event
12 and 59 years old:
– 14 days after the single dose of the vaccine, that is, vaccinated until 11/1.
– 14 days after the 2 doses of the vaccine, that is, vaccinated until 11/1.
– 1 dose of vaccine + negative antigen test performed within 48 hours before the event
Children under 12 with:
– Negative antigen test performed within 48 hours before the event
The test will be mandatory for anyone who took the second, third or single dose less than 14 days before departure..
Important: Fans who are not up to date with the vaccination schedule in Rio de Janeiro will be automatically DISABLED to access the game even with the antigen test.
HOW CAN I PROVE THAT I HAVE TAKEN THE VACCINES?
Instructions for proof of compliance with the vaccination cycle will be sent by Botafogo in the coming days to all buyers.
WHERE TO PERFORM THE EXAMINATION (IF NECESSARY)?
The exam must be carried out, preferably, in the network of laboratories accredited by Botafogo. See the complete list at the end of this description.
HOW TO ACCESS THE STADIUM?
North, Lower East and Lower West sectors will be open, with access through the respective gates.
South will be blocked and there will be no access.
VALUES:
TRIBUNA SECTOR (ACCESS BY NORTH SECTOR 2)
Tribuna – exclusive place, with the best view of the field and buffet included
Integer – R$360
Half – BRL 210
LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY EAST SECTOR) – SOLD OUT
UPPER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS FROM EAST SECTOR)
Full – BRL 50
Half – BRL 25
Owner-Partners – Free Check-in
Supporters holding the “2020 Lower West Season Package” – Free Check-in
SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in
SHIRT 7 – Cria+ – Free Check-in
SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$10
SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$20
SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$25
SHIRT 7 – Creates – R$25
Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$25
LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY WEST SECTOR)
Full – BRL 100
Half – BRL 50
Owner-Partners – Free Check-in
Supporter members holding the 2020 Season Package* “Lower West” – Free Check-in
SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in
SHIRT 7 – Cria+ – Free Check-in
SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$20
SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$35
SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$50
SHIRT 7 – Cria Plan – R$50
Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$50
NORTH SECTOR (ACCESS BY NORTH SECTOR) – SOLD OUT
HOW TO GUARANTEE THE MEMBER DISCOUNT?
It is important to note that the discount is automatically applied to the cart under the following conditions:
I) The account in which the purchase is being made must have the same CPF registered in the member program;
II) The cart must have only 1 (one) item of the “EXCLUSIVE MEMBER” ticket in the corresponding sector.
FREE
Beneficiaries of gratuity by law who comply with the requirements for access to the Stadium, must redeem the gratuity, exclusively, on the days and places below. There will be no advance online booking.
Rescue Points:
Nilton Santos Stadium – North Ticket Office
Headquarters of General Severiano
Dates and times:
11/13/2021 – Saturday – 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm
11/14/2021 – Sunday – 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm
11/15/2021 – Monday – 9 am to 12 pm
To carry out the withdrawal, it will be mandatory to present the document that proves the Complete Vaccination cycle or negative antigen test (Covid-19) carried out, preferably, in the VEUS laboratory network within 48 hours before the event + the official document with photo that proves the benefit at the time of withdrawal and at the time of access to the Stadium (The benefit is limited to 10% of the charge).
WEARING FANS
There will be no sale and place for the visiting fans in this match.
PARKING
The Norte 1 car park, located on Rua das Oficinas, will open at 1:00 pm on the day of departure and will cost R$40.00. Camisa 7 Partners and Owner-Partners have a discount and pay only R$20.00. Payment will be made on time and closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.
WHAT IS THE PREFERRED NETWORK OF LABORATORIES FOR THE EXAMS?
State of RJ:
