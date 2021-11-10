Brasileirão 2021: CBF releases table of the last four rounds of the championship | brazilian series a

The CBF announced late this Tuesday night the dismemberment of the last four rounds of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. Only the final round will have all games being played on the same day and time: Thursday, December 9, at 9:30 pm. The penultimate round will take place between December 5th and 6th, Sunday and Monday.
Atletico-MG leader’s fans attended in large numbers for the derby at Mineirão against América, last Sunday — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético
The juggling to fit the games in round 35 is noteworthy. In general, it will take place on eight dates. It starts on the 23rd of November and ends only on the 3rd of December, when we will have already had round 36 matches.
Libertadores finalist Palmeiras starts the 35th round on the 23rd, four days before the continental decision. The team receives, in São Paulo, Atlético-MG, at 19h.
Flamengo, another finalist, enters the field for the same round on December 3rd, against Sport, in Pernambuco. Before that, the red-black team will have played for round 36, on the 30th, against Ceará, in Rio. Leader Atlético-MG follows a “normal” sequence of games.
Remember that the match between Grêmio x Flamengo, postponed from the second round of the Brazilian Championship, in Porto Alegre, will be on the 23rd.
There will be two matches on the night of the 27th, the date of the Libertadores decision between Palmeiras and Flamengo. The following day, a Sunday (28), the CBF reserves three games at 4 pm, the same day and time as all the games in the last round of Serie B.