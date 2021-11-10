Braskem (BRKM5) has net income of BRL 3.5 billion and reverses loss on an annual basis

SAO PAULO – Braskem (BRKM5) reported net income of R$3.5 billion (or US$677 million) in the third quarter, reversing the R$1.3 billion loss for the same period last year. In the 2021 accumulated until then, the company profited R$ 13.4 billion (US$ 2.5 billion), compared to a loss of R$ 7.5 billion in the same period of 2020.

The difference is largely due to the improvement in net revenue, which was R$ 28.2 billion between July and September, 77% higher than the R$ 15.9 billion registered in the third quarter of 2020. revenue growth was due, according to the company, to the improvement in spreads of its main chemists.

Despite the fact that revenue almost doubled, Braskem was still able to “insure” its expenses. Spending on products sold advanced 20%, to R$ 19.9 million. Those with sales were R$543.6 million, compared to R$482.1 million between July and September last year. General and administrative expenses grew more, from R$445.6 million to R$642.9 million, but still far from the growth registered by revenue.

As a result, the operating margin increased to 27%, compared to 23% in the third quarter of 2020. The recurring operating result was R$7.6 billion, growing 109% on an annual basis.

In the quarterly comparison, Braskem reported, however, an operating result declining around 17%. Explained, according to the company in the document published late this Tuesday (9), on account of minors international spreads Brazilian resins and the lower volume of polypropylene sales in the US and Europe.

With exchange rate volatility, Braskem’s hedging expenses increase

Still keeping an eye on the consolidated result of the petrochemicals, the company recorded a negative net financial result of R$2.2 billion, compared to a loss of R$1.7 billion in the third quarter of 2020, with an emphasis on higher foreign exchange expenses, which increased by 41 %, to R$ 1.6 billion, due to derivative financial instruments used to finance inputs and products used in its production.

Despite higher financial expenses, Braskem, excluding Idesa, reduced its net debt from BRL 5.7 billion in September 2020 to BRL 4 billion in the last nine months. The company’s leverage, measured by the Ebitda to indebtedness ratio, was a multiple of 0.83, compared to 4.98 in the same period last year.

Brazil remains responsible for most of the operating result, but the US and Europe advance

Brazil continues to be responsible for most of Braskem’s revenue, accounting for 48% of revenue. The country’s share in the third quarter of 2020, however, was 56%, and at the end of June this year, 51%. The United States and Europe, on the other hand, jumped, taking the same timeline into account, from 25% to 32% and now 33%.

Related