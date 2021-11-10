Braskem has a profit of BRL 3.537 billion in the 3rd quarter

petrochemistry Braskem (BRKM5) went from loss to profit in the third quarter, after having sold higher volumes and at higher prices, both in the Brazil and abroad.

The company announced this Tuesday that it had a net profit of 3.54 billion reais in the third quarter, compared to a loss of 1.41 billion in the same stage of 2020.

Profit was boosted by a 77% jump in net revenue year-on-year, to 28.3 billion reais, reflecting higher volumes and spreads.

The recurring operating result of R$7.67 billion, up 109% year-on-year, reflected higher spreads for its main chemicals in Brazil, in the U.S, at Europe and in the Mexico, in addition to higher sales volumes, due to the resumption of demand after the impact of the Covid-19.

In the sequential measurement, however, the operating result had a drop of 18%, in a performance contrary to that of a year before.

It was not immediately clear whether third-quarter operating performance is comparable to earnings before taxes, fees, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) predicted by the average of Refinitiv analysts for the period, of 8.32 billion reais.

See the document below: