Brazil completes one week with an average of deaths below 250

Brazil completed one week today with the moving average of deaths per covid-19 below 250. There were 243 deaths on average in the last seven days. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL it is part, together with the State Health Departments.

In the last 24 hours, 214 deaths by covid-19 were registered in Brazil. With that, the country approaches a total of 610 thousand deaths. So far, there have been 609,816 fatal victims of the disease.

With today’s average, the country registers a drop of -30% compared to 14 days ago. There are already nine consecutive days with a downward trend.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Five states had no covid-19 deaths. They are Acre, Amapá, Roraima, Santa Catarina and Sergipe. Another 16 had fewer than 10 deaths each.

As a result, 10 states and the Federal District had a drop in the moving average, while another 10 remained stable. Six showed an acceleration trend, the highest number in 10 days.

Of the regions, only the North had stability with 15%. The others fell: Midwest (-32%), Northeast (-27%), Southeast (-26%) and South (-40%).

Since 20:00 yesterday, 12,104 new cases of coronavirus were also registered in the country — on average, there were 11,039 diagnoses. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,896,084 cases of the disease have already been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (0%)

Minas Gerais: stable (-15%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-66%)

North region

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (0%)

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (0%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-65%)

Mato Grosso: stable (-5%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (0%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (28%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-29%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil notified 183 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 609,756 deaths across the country.

According to the folder’s data, there were 10,948 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus across Brazil between yesterday and today. The number of infected has risen to 21,897,025 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,100,888 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 186,381 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.