Brazil registers 214 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours – Health

Brazil registered 214 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Tuesday, 9. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 243 and complete a week under 250.

The number of new infections reported was 12,104, while the moving average of positive tests for the last week is 11,039. In total, the Brazil has 609,816 dead and 21,896,084 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, g1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 21.08 million people have recovered from covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

São Paulo had two new victims of covid in the last 24 hours, Thepost having registered zero deaths from the pandemic the day before. Five states did not report deaths by the coronavirus in the period, they are: Acre, Amapá, Roraima, Santa Catarina and Sergipe.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8th of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 9,614 new cases and 171 deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.