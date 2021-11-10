Brazilians see Facebook as the main source of disinformation and fake news

Political content published on Facebook is the main source of disinformation in Brazil. The finding would have been made by the social network itself after conducting an internal survey with users in seven countries: Brazil, Colombia, United States, India, Indonesia, Japan and the United Kingdom. On Brazilian soil, around 60% of respondents would have declared that this is where chronic misinformation resides — in the US, this number was just over 30%, while in Colombia the rate reached 66%.

The information was published by the newspaper Estado de S.Paulo and extracted from a leaked study, whose objective was to map the categories in which there is a higher incidence of “civic misinformation”, a terminology used by the survey to designate false news. Survey data reveal that the second largest outreach brand in civic misinformation in Brazil is articles on websites, with about 59% of incidences, followed by the categories of jokes (42%), advertising (32%), false accounts (25% ), fraud (23%) and spam messages (20%).

Brazilians are aware that false news is propagated by Meta (formerly Facebook Inc.) apps (Image: Elements/twenty20photos)

All percentages were calculated according to the responses of Brazilian respondents, who totaled 5,000 users on the company’s apps. The total number of respondents who actually responded about Facebook was not shown in the report, so the data may also include numbers for Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

Facebook minimizes the result

According to Facebook, the survey results do not measure the “prevalence or amount of a certain type of content” on the company’s services. “The survey shows people’s perceptions of the content they see on our platforms. These perceptions are important, but they depend on a number of factors, including cultural context. identify and remove more infringing content,” he clarified through a spokesman.

According to the report by Estadão, the central premise in the stories presented is false. “Yes, we are a business and we make a profit. But the idea that we profit at the expense of the well-being and safety of people does not understand where our own commercial interests lie,” he added.

But in a country where 7 out of 10 people get information on social media, numbers like these are, to say the least, worrying. About 83% of Brazilians interviewed in a survey conducted by Kaspersky indicated that they were taking care of their health based on information shared on social networks, and 88% said they used social networks to stay informed about the functioning of services during the pandemic.

Fake News in Brazil

As Facebook rightly justified, although it is just a perception of people, it is clear that the user is aware of pages, groups and profiles aimed at disseminating false news. This issue is even the subject of investigation by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in an inquiry that seeks to discover the involvement of politicians, authorities, bloggers and businessmen, in the scope of an alleged financing scheme and dissemination of false news.

Frances Haugen left Facebook for disagreeing with company policies (Image: Reproduction/CBS News)

Facebook Papers

These data are an integral part of the so-called Facebook Papers, a set of documents leaked to an international consortium of press vehicles that includes the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Le Monde, The Guardian and Estadão itself. Several other materials have been published that reveal impacts on the mental health of adolescents, creation of products for six-year-old children,

These data have already been sent to the US Congress and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the regulator of companies listed on the US stock exchange, as part of a lawsuit filed by Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who resigned in May for disagreeing with the company’s attitudes, which he accused of only seeking profit above all else.

When everything seems to have calmed down for Meta companies, new documents emerge and show that there is still a lot to be revealed. What is still to come?

Source: State of São Paulo