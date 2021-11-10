Broadcaster says Coutinho angered Barcelona players: ‘Tired of laziness’

Barcelona players are irritated by Coutinho’s “laziness” in training and games, according to the Catalan channel sport3

According to the channel sport3, from Barcelona, ​​the players of Barcelona they are angry with the midfielder Philippe Coutinho and tired of your “laziness” in training and in matches.

According to information provided by reporter Laia Tudel, during the program “Eleven“, the episode that made the athletes lose patience once and for all with the Brazilian it happened during the 3-3 tie against Celta de Vigo, last weekend, by Laliga.

The scene cited by the journalist took place right after Ansu Fati suffered an injury and coach Sergi Barjuán asked Coutinho to warm up.

According to the broadcaster, “Coutinho warmed up with excessive calm” and even “verbalized that he didn’t need to warm up“.

The supposed indolence of the midfielder would have left the Barça players extremely dissatisfied, according to the channel of TV.

In a recent press conference for the Brazilian team, however, the shipowner defended himself from the criticism he has been suffering in the Spanish media.

“I was very surprised when I saw this news, because throughout my career I have never lacked professionalism.“he stated.

“You can search: wherever I went, I always respected everyone. I really respect the opinion of journalists, but they always create a lot of things“, completed.



