Bruno, from the duo with Marrone, reveals the reason for the breakup between Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff

During a show, the countryman told why the Queen of Sofrência put an end to the relationship

Bruno (52) from the duo with brown (56), revealed the reason for the end of the relationship between Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff (26).

Last weekend, the singer was performing a show when he took a moment to talk about the departure of the Queen of Suffering, who died last Friday, 5th, in a plane crash.

The countryman said he had the honor of performing at the artist’s mother’s birthday celebration, Ruth Moreira, which happened in late October.

“God gave me a gift, to give her and her mother a gift, without me knowing she was going to die, man! This for me was the biggest craziness that ever happened in my life. I was used, I was for God”, he said.

Then, Bruno revealed why Marília decided to put an end to her relationship with Murilo Huff. According to him, the singer ended after family disagreements.

“She (Marília) loves her mother so much. She loved her so much… She still loves it, because I believe in life after death, that she did everything for her mother. She even spoke in private, in my ear, that she dropped the boy because he was facing his mother. And she said ‘No, no one does, my mother and no one will take her place”, revealed.

The video was published on the journalist’s social media Fabia Oliveira.

Bruno reveals the reason for the termination of Marília Mendonça:

VIDEO! Singer Bruno reveals reason for the termination of Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff pic.twitter.com/RRZSeDWHar — Fábia Oliveira (@OliveiraFabia_) November 10, 2021





Last accessed: 10 Nov 2021 – 12:48:11 (403939).