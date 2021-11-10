Bruno reveals the reason for the breakup between Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff: “Spoken in private”

Sertanejo, who is a partner with Marrone, said that Marília Mendonça told her why she ended up with Leo’s father; Look

the country singer Bruno, from the duo with brown, revealed in a show the reason for the breakup between Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff, parents of the little one Leo.

While performing on stage this weekend, he said he had the honor of performing at the anniversary celebrations of Ruth Moreira in late October.

“God gave me a gift, to give her and her mother a gift, without me knowing she was going to die, man! This for me was the biggest craziness that ever happened in my life. I was used, I was by God”, he said.

The singer then says that Marília Mendonça ended up with Murilo Huff after family disagreements.

“She (Marília) loves her mother so much. She loved it so much… She still loves it, because I believe in the afterlife, that she did everything for her mother. She even said in private, right in my ear, that she left the boy because he was facing his mother. And she said, ‘No, no one can fight my mother and no one is going to take her place”, revealed.

The video was published by journalist Fábia Oliveira.

Look:

SHAKEN

Last Tuesday (9), Poliana Rocha ended up in hospital with a severe anxiety attack triggered after the death of Marília Mendonça.

After the fatal accident with the backwoodswoman, the influencer is still very scared of air travel – and just now her husband Leonardo and the son Joe Felipe they had to travel for work, which made her very worried.

“We end up living the same life [que Marília tinha], I have two artists here, I have my daughter-in-law [Virginia Fonseca] here at home too. They have the same travel pace“she stated.