Building collapses in Turkey with more than 20 people, and all survive

ISTANBUL – Twenty-one people survived a building collapse in Malatya, eastern Turkey, on Tuesday. According to local authorities, there were no fatalities.

According to Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli, 13 people were rescued and taken to hospital, while another eight managed to escape on their own. Two of the wounded were in serious condition but not life-threatening, as reported by the mayor of the city of 450,000.

So far, the cause of the accident is unknown. The two-story building, which housed developments – including a restaurant and a cafeteria – was undergoing construction, according to Turkish media.

More than 260 first responders were dispatched to the scene, according to the Disaster Management Agency. Videos recorded by pedestrians show the intense movement in the street in the center of Malatya after the landslide, which caused a cloud of dust.

Authorities said four people were arrested, including the owner of the property and others working on the construction site.

On his Twitter, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu confirmed that there were no deaths and that all were rescued. He even estimated the wounded’s recovery.

“The search and rescue efforts on the collapsed building in Malatya are over. Thank God we had no casualties. I wish our injured citizens a speedy recovery. May my Lord keep our country and our nation away from all kinds of disasters.” , he wrote.