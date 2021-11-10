By 323 votes to 172, the Chamber approves in the second round the basic text of the PEC dos Precatórios | Policy

By 323 votes to 172 and one abstention, the Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday night (9), in the second round, the base text of the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório.

The vote in the second round had a looser score for the government compared to the approval of the base text in the first round, last Thursday (4). At the time, the proposal received only four votes more than the 308 needed to approve proposals to amend the Constitution (see below).

The PEC is the government’s main bet to make the Auxílio Brasil social program viable — announced by the government to succeed Bolsa Família.

In general terms, the proposal postpones the payment of court orders (government debts already recognized by the courts) and changes the calculation of the spending ceiling. The two changes open a budget space of around R$90 billion for the government to spend in 2022, the election year — which is seen by experts as a way of “getting around” the spending ceiling.

Parliamentarians still need to vote on the so-called highlights (specific suggestions for changing the main text). Then, the proposal will go to the Senate.

As this is an amendment to the Constitution, 308 votes are needed to approve the matter — that is, three-fifths of lawmakers need to say “yes” to the text.

Allies of the government try to conclude in the Chamber vote of the PEC of the precatório

First round voting

In the voting of the first round, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), carried out two maneuvers to guarantee the approval of the text – he allowed deputies on an official mission to vote from a distance and carried out a change in the report in plenary, without the amendments had passed through the special committee of the PEC.

Before entering the vote for the second round, the deputies analyzed this Tuesday (9) eight highlights of the first round, of which seven were rejected.

Lawmakers only approved the overturning of a provision that would allow the breach of the “golden rule” through authorization in the Annual Budget Law (LOA).

Understand what the golden rule is

The “Golden Rule” is provided for in the Constitution and is intended to prevent uncontrolled public accounts. It provides that the government cannot incur debt to pay current expenses, such as civil servants’ salaries and social security benefits, in addition to other expenses of the public sector.

Currently, the government needs congressional authorization to break the “golden rule”. The device rejected on Tuesday by the Chamber freed the Executive from complying with the rule through authorization in the Annual Budget Law (LOA), which facilitated the process.

The device was considered a “tortoise” by specialists — that is, a foreign matter to the main text.

The government estimate is that the PEC will open a space in the 2022 Budget of R$ 91.6 billion, as follows:

R$44.6 billion arising from the limit to be stipulated for the payment of judicial debts of the federal government (precatório);

R$ 47 billion generated by the change in the spending ceiling correction factor, included in the same PEC.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the money will be used to:

Auxílio Brasil, which should take around R$ 50 billion from this budgetary slack;

adjustment of benefits linked to the minimum wage;

elevation of other mandatory expenses;

vaccination expenses against Covid;

linkages of the ceiling to other powers and sub-ceilings.

In the assessment of Congress technicians and opposition deputies, the space opened up by the PEC could also incorporate resources for parliamentarians in the next year, such as the payment of rapporteur amendments, criticized for the lack of transparency and parity among congressmen, and for the electoral fund.

Until now, however, these resources are suspended by decision of the Supreme Court (STF), which formed a majority on Tuesday (9) to interrupt the so-called “secret budget” in Congress.

The exact division of space freed up by the proposal in the spending ceiling will only be defined in the 2022 Budget vote.

The report by Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) in the PEC changes the rule for correcting the spending ceiling, a rule whereby, from one year to another, government expenditure cannot increase more than the variation in inflation in the period.

Currently, the formula for correcting the spending ceiling considers inflation measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) calculated between July of one year and June of the following year.

The choice of this period is justified because it is the data available in the months of August, when the government needs to send Congress the draft Budget for the following year.

With the change proposed by the PEC, the IPCA becomes the index accumulated between January and December.

The proposed rule, according to Congress technicians, is “totally casuistry”—that is, it was designed only to allow for extra expenses in the next year.

From 2023 onwards, there is no guarantee that the January-December calculation will be any more beneficial than the current model. In other words, the change in the counting period could cause a tightening in the federal budgets in the following years.

This change in calculation also affects the payment of court orders, as the PEC limits the increase in these expenses by the same rate. According to the text, the proposed limit is the amount paid in court orders in 2016, the year of approval of the spending ceiling, corrected for inflation.

If approved later this year, the PEC has already recalculated the 2021 spending ceiling and has the potential to expand the space within this year’s spending ceiling by R$15 billion.

According to Congress technicians, the open space this year would be more than R$30 billion. However, the report limits this adjustment to R$ 15 billion.

The amount would be enough to pay expenses with vaccination against Covid and an expansion in Auxílio Brasil later this year — the two expenses would reach approximately R$ 12 billion.

The report itself provides that this balance should be used exclusively for expenses related to vaccination against Covid or “related to emergency and temporary actions of a socioeconomic nature” – a description in which Auxílio Brasil fits.

In the assessment of technicians, this device may address a gap in resources for vaccination in the coming year.

As the government sent the 2022 Budget project without a budget forecast for immunization agents, the measure would be a way to guarantee the amounts still in 2021.