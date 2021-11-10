C&A (CEAB3) opens an avenue of growth after the end of the partnership with Bradesco and shares jump over 9%

SAO PAULO – An avenue of growth possibilities. This perspective opened up for C&A (CEAB3) after the news, albeit expected, that the retailer ended its financial services joint venture with Bradesco (BBDC4). After the news, CEAB3 shares soared, with a jump of 9.22%, to R$ 7.94, at 12:12 pm (Brasilia time).

Through a material fact, C&A explained that it “will invest” R$415 million to buy back the right, which was exclusive to Bradesco. As a result, C&A will launch its own payment solution in December, C&A Pay.

As BBI points out, the company’s management had already commented in its 2021 second quarter earnings release that it was confident that this “problem” would be resolved by the end of the year. The JV has been in existence since 2009, when Bradesco acquired Banco Ibi, the financial services arm of C&A, for R$1.4 billion.

However, C&A made it clear during its IPO that it needed to renegotiate or exit the partnership, citing the low level of sales (approximately 20% in 2019, which has now dropped to approximately 15%) using its credit product compared to its competitors (less than 40% of sales using its own credit solutions). “This was effectively depressing C&A’s sales,” points out BBI.

Thus, the end of the partnership solves a longstanding problem and also brings to light one of the main growth levers that was presented during the IPO.

“We should therefore expect to see proprietary credit solutions with greater penetration of C&A’s sales, with management targeting peer-like levels within 3-5 years,” analysts assess.

They point out that it is difficult to estimate how exactly this will impact the retailer’s income statement in the coming years, as it will depend on 1) how many people signed up for the credit solution, 2) how many of these people were not shopping at C&A because they were unable to access to credit (ie, how much this will be incremental to sales); and 3) expenses and provisions.

For analysts, the priority is to accelerate growth in the retail business, rather than generating considerable profit from operating financial services. They point out that one asset C&A will use to accelerate growth is the C&A and VC loyalty program, which currently has 18 million registered customers, of which approximately half will have pre-approved credit limits.

“We believe that the start of operations will likely be faster than we expected when C&A announced in August that it was likely to reach an agreement with Bradesco by the end of the year, but the absolute level of acceptance and the extent to which this will go accelerating growth is still uncertain”, they point out. Analysts’ initial calculations suggest that a 10-20% revenue increase through 2024 and a small financial services profit from Year 3 onwards would be sufficient to cover the price paid to Bradesco.

They assess that risks are common to all credit operations – specifically credit risk and this is an area where C&A has less experience than its competitors. Overall, BBI sees the news as positive for C&A, but does not change the neutral recommendation or target price of R$10, or a potential 38% increase from yesterday’s close.

XP also saw the news as positive, but maintained the neutral recommendation for the share, with a target price of R$8.50 per share, or a potential increase of 17% compared to the last closing.

“Although we saw the announcement as positive and we believe it should unlock value in the medium term, we remain neutral as we expect a challenging moment of short-term results given the difficult macro scenario, while we should initially only see investments in the construction of this operation being reflected. in the results and the benefits should be reaped further on”, point out Danniela Eiger, Gustavo Senday and Thiago Suedt, XP analysts, in a report.

Analysts rate the announcement as strategically positive as they see the offering of proprietary credit as a competitive differentiator for retailers, especially with a lower-income target audience. In addition, it estimates that the transaction could unlock a lot of value as it gains scale.

“While we welcome the company’s initiative to develop its financial services arm, we believe the benefits should take time to be reflected in the company’s results, given that (i) the company must first invest in building the team and the platform to support the operation; (ii) we expect them to be conservative in the short term, given that they are still in the beginning of the credit granting operation in a difficult macro scenario; and (iii) the migration of consumers should be gradual as they become familiar with the new service. However, we note that the fact that C&A Pay is integrated into the company’s loyalty program (C&A & VC), which has around 18 million users, should help”, they point out.

They believe that it is essential for the company to adopt a conservative posture at the beginning of the operation, since recent data on the profile of consumers may have been distorted by emergency assistance, while the short-term economic prospects remain challenging.

In addition, the company will not have access to Bradesco’s customer base data due to confidentiality laws (LGPD), while the C&A & VC program is quite recent (about 3 years) and, therefore, customer data are also subject to the distortions brought about by the pandemic. “Finally, we emphasize that the financial services business is not simple to operate, which brings execution risks to the company’s history”, they assess.

Another institution that evaluated the news as positive, but which did not change its projections for the share, was Morgan Stanley, which continues with an equalweight assessment (exposure in line with the market average), also with a target price of R$ 10.

Morgan highlighted that the agreement will open a growth lever, seeing in the operation an opportunity for C&A to boost sales and to gain loyalty with an offer of financial services.

