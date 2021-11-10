C&A pays R$415 million to Bradesco to resume its own store credit operation – Economy

THE HERE concluded negotiations with the Bradesco to offer financial services and products that were until then exclusively explored by the bank in the chain’s stores. Assuming again the right to supply financial products, for which it will pay R$ 415 million, C&A will launch the C&A Pay, a solution that promises a fully digital experience, quick and easy for the customer to contract.

It will still take, however, two years for Bradesco’s products to stop being sold at C&A stores, as provided for in the right transition between the parties. The agreement also includes maintaining the current base of the partnership’s C&A cards so that customer services are not disrupted.

According to a relevant fact disclosed by C&A to the market, Bradesco will continue to be an important financial partner of the retail network, providing several other services, such as acquiring, payroll and banking services.

C&A Pay will have the advantage of integration with the relationship program C&A & VC, which already has more than 18 million registered customers. “The team ahead of the business has already been hired and is working intensively and engaged to ensure the launch of C&A Pay in December 2021, as planned”, informs C&A.

The expansion of the credit offer is one of the pillars of the growth plan presented at the company’s IPO (initial offering of shares).