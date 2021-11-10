CAIXA releases emergency aid withdrawals again this Tuesday (9)

THE Federal Savings Bank (CEF) has already released the deposits of the emergency aid, now continues with the schedule with withdrawals and transfers. This is the seventh and last installment of the benefit that supported thousands of Brazilians in 2020 and 2021.

Withdrawals and transfers of the seventh installment of the emergency aid they will be valid from the 1st to the 19th of November. During this period, beneficiaries can obtain installments in the amount of R$ 150, R$ 250 and R$ 375 by hand.

The exact amount of each installment is released according to the profile of the beneficiaries. For example, while a person who lives alone receives R$150, the representative of the family group is entitled to an average amount of R$250. Finally, the maximum quota is allocated to single mothers who are heads of households.

The amounts that are available for withdrawals and transfers refer to the general public of the emergency aid. This group is composed of unemployed people, self-employed workers, low-income citizens registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and Individual Micro-entrepreneurs (MEI).

The schedule of withdrawals and transfers from emergency aid is the second step of the payment schedule. The first deals with deposits, which in the case of the seventh installment, were released between October 20th and 31st.

This division was necessary shortly after the Federal Government started the program in mid-April 2020. At the time, beneficiaries caused agglomerations in Caixa branches across the country in search of the resource.

The situation generated revolt, considering that the emergency aid began to be made available precisely for the benefit of the Covid-19 pandemic, which recommends measures with the purpose of avoiding turmoil.

It was then that the digital social savings account managed by the Caixa Tem application also appeared. For him, the beneficiary of the aid had the opportunity to receive the amounts without leaving home.

Although the amounts were restricted until the schedule for withdrawals and transfers came into effect, during a certain period this money was used to pay slips online, make purchases with the virtual debit card, make mobile recharges, consult information about the benefit. and much more.

But now, with the last schedule in effect, just pay attention to the following dates:

Born in January: November 1st;

Born in February: November 3rd;

Born in March: November 4th;

Born in April: November 5th;

Born in May: November 9th;

Born in June: November 10;

Born in July: November 11th;

Born in August: November 12th;

Born in September: November 16;

Born in October: November 17th;

Born in November: November 18;

Born in December: November 19th.