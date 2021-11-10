Caixa releases withdrawal of the 7th installment for the new group; up to BRL 375

This Wednesday (11/10), Caixa releases immediate withdrawals to another group of beneficiaries. Check who has the right to withdraw the amount.

Caixa continues to release the immediate withdrawals of the 7th installment of the emergency aid, specifically for those who are not part of the – former – Bolsa Família. This Wednesday (11/10), the release takes place for those who were born in june. Even because the terms were staggered according to the month of the beneficiaries’ birthdays.

The withdrawal can be made in Caixa bank branches or lottery correspondents. It is worth noting that the movement of the benefit, since the time of deposits, takes place through the Caixa Tem application. Within the app, users can check balance/statement, make online payments, generate virtual debit card and make Pix transfers.

Withdrawal of the 7th installment of the emergency aid; see dates

For groups that are not part of Bolsa Família, the release of withdrawals of emergency aid works based on a different logic. The dates are after the deposits in the account, in order to avoid crowding at bank branches or lottery correspondents.

This Wednesday (11/10), the 7th installment of emergency aid can already be withdrawn by those born in June. Remembering that the “general public” of the benefit is made up of those linked to the CadÚnico and citizens who were already enrolled in emergency assistance, provided they received the benefit in December of last year.

Check out the calendar with all the dates for release of the 7th withdrawals and, it seems, the last installment of the emergency program: