Caixa to finance up to 100% of solar energy projects for homes | Economy

made room for more lines of credit. One of them is aimed at citizens (individuals) who plan to install a solar energy generation system in their homes. Call of Renewable Energy Box

, the novelty can finance up to 100% of a project of the type.

Solar Power Panels (Image: Moerschy/Pixabay)

The new credit line comes at a time when electricity rates are scaring Brazilians. Brazil is facing an extensive water crisis which, as such, requires thermoelectric plants to be activated to compensate for unmet demand by hydroelectric plants.

The problem is that the generation of energy through thermoelectric plants is considerably more expensive. The costs are paid by the consumer: currently, the so-called water scarcity flag is in force in the country, which charges an additional R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh (kilowatt-hour) consumed.

It is natural that the search for cheaper alternatives will grow, therefore. Caixa itself highlights that a photovoltaic energy generation system can reduce the value of a home’s energy bill by up to 95%.

The downside is that the costs of implementing residential solar energy systems are often high, which is why projects of this type are only possible for many consumers through financing. It is precisely this audience that Caixa has its eye on.

How the Renewable Energy Box works

According to the bank, the new credit line can finance up to 100% of the project, depending on the client’s financial capacity. The financing is valid not only for the acquisition of equipment, but also for its installation.

For residential systems, the institution charges rates starting at 1.17% per month. The contractor has up to 180 days to pay the first installment. In addition, the financing can last up to 60 months.

Caixa also informs that credit for solar energy systems in homes will be offered in two modalities: one without guarantees (which tends to have higher rates), the other with a guarantee for fixed-income financial investments.

There is still no information on when, exactly, the new credit line will be released. The bank just said that the new thing will be available at its branches soon.

It is worth noting that the institution also launched credit lines for renewable energy aimed at legal entities and the agribusiness sector.

