Campaign on prostate cancer starts this Wednesday (10) in VG | VGN

Photo: Advisory blue november campaign

The Várzea Grande Health Department performs this Wednesday (10.11) the November Blue Education Campaign for awareness, prevention and early diagnosis of prostate cancer. The opening event takes place until 3 pm at the Secretariat’s headquarters, located on Avenida da Feb.

According to information from the City of Várzea Grande, the campaign continues throughout the month in 18 Primary Health Care units. During the period, several actions will be developed aimed at promoting men’s health.

The Health Secretary of Várzea Grande, Gonçalo de Barros explains that the first action will be at the secretariat’s headquarters, to take care of the health of the servers who take care of the population.

Among the services, there is the offer of medical consultations to male Public Health servants, blood pressure measurement, blood glucose testing and STIs – Sexually Transmitted Infections, blood collection for prostate specific antigen (PSA), the means by which it is used mainly for screening for prostate cancer in asymptomatic men, as well as, if necessary, referrals to urologists and psychologists will be made.

SEE THE UNITS THAT WILL MAKE SERVICES IN NOVEMBER BLUE:

Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 11am and from 1pm to 4pm.

– Clean Water Health Center

– Nossa Senhora da Guia Health Center

– CES Specialized Health Center

– December 24 Primary Health Care Clinic

– Cristo Rei Primary Health Care Clinic

– Jardim Glória Primary Health Care Clinic

– Primary Care Clinic of Marajoara

– Parque do Lago Primary Health Care Clinic

– Água Vermelha Family Health Strategy

– ESF Capão Grande

– ESF Jardim União

– ESF Manaíra

– ESF Sleeve

– ESF São Mateus

– ESF Souza Lima

– ESF Unipark

– ESF Vila Arthur

– Specialized Assistance Service SAE CTA- Exclusively for the Unit’s patients.