‘Caneta da Saúde’ Campaign orients the population on the treatment of diabetes by the SUS | For

This Tuesday (9) and Wednesday (10), the ‘Caneta da Saúde’ campaign truck is at Praça do Operário, in the neighborhood of São Brás, in Belém. The initiative takes guidance on the advantages of pens filled with insulin, a device used in the treatment of diabetes and available in the Unified Health System (SUS).

The goal is to serve people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes — preferably children and young people up to 19 years old, in addition to adults aged 50 years or more.

The action is part of a national campaign, carried out by the Juvenile Diabetes Association (ADJ) and the National Association for Diabetes Care (Anad), among other bodies and institutions, to raise awareness about the treatment of diabetes.

Considered one of the most modern devices for the treatment of the disease, the insulin-filled pen is an important ally for the control of diabetes, as it reduces episodes of hypoglycemia and possible hospitalizations resulting from complications.

On his days in Belém, ‘Caneta da Saúde’ also engages and guides health professionals who work in the treatment and monitoring of diabetes, such as doctors, nurses, community workers and pharmacists.

“The campaign is a way to help maintain the health of these people who already suffer from a chronic disease. All we need to avoid are episodes of hyper or hypoglycemia, which can take the patient to the emergency room, which can expose it to additional risks during the pandemic,” points out endocrinologist Priscilla Mattar.

