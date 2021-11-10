Carlos Miguel steals the show in his first public appearance as a Corinthians player

Goalkeeper Carlos Miguel represented Corinthians this Tuesday for the first time since his signing in August. He was the athlete chosen to participate in the draw of the groups for the 2022 São Paulo Championship, at the headquarters of the São Paulo Football Federation, stealing most of the attention there.

Without an official presentation of the athlete, the only one hired in the middle of the year who did not have this official arrival, Timão sent him to be responsible for one of the pots in the draw. Each of the big ones had an athlete on stage alongside presenters Fred and Sabrina Sato. Carlos took pot 3.

“Hey, are you a basketball player?”, asked, jokingly, one of the TV cameras present at the event when he saw the giant with 2m04 burst through the hall. “Position: Pivot,” continued another guest, seated just ahead. Carlos, good-humored, smiled and sat down to follow the ceremony.

“Now let’s call him, he’s very small…”, Sabrina joked before summoning the goalkeeper to the ceremony. Fred, known for his participation in Desimpedidos, the famous YouTube channel, added. “We had to change all the cameras to film you, Carlos (laughs).”

And it’s not that the event had few important guests. By the side of the Alvinegro goalkeeper, by the way, was Weverton, athlete of Palmeiras and of the Seleção. Luan, midfielder of São Paulo, and Lucas Braga, forward of Santos, were the other representatives.

The only one there who had not yet played for the club, Carlos did not hesitate when asked who he would like to face on his debut for Corinthians. “Palm trees,” he stated tersely, drawing a certain look of surprise and approval from Weverton. Afterwards, he assured that he saw Corinthians as the favorite for the classification in his group.

After the event, Carlos wandered around the space reserved for the press and guests, answering the request for photos and showing sympathy. Asked by the My Timon if he was willing to give an interview, he hesitated, but was quick to accept.

The conversation was of total relaxation with the goalkeeper, who still had time to give Lucas Braga a hug. “Thanks, partner, nice to meet you,” said the Santos.

Also present at the event, President Duilio Monteiro Alves laughed when asked if the archer could speak to the press. “Sure, man. But be careful with the questions I can’t hold him back, no,” he said.

A Dida fan, Carlos is now waiting for the opportunity to act amidst the chances for Cassio and Matheus Donelli. The State, which stole the show already in the presentation, paints as the most likely competition for this in 2022.

