Carol reports pressure from fans and cries in video

Carol Portaluppi, daughter of coach Renato Gaúcho, made a series of stories on her Instagram this Tuesday (9), venting about the state of her mental health.

The daughter of the current Flamengo coach has always been known for getting involved with the world of football and for keeping her social networks open for dialogue with fans and journalists.

However, the model appeared with teary eyes talking about the situations they have been through, alerting users to a “very great pressure” on her:

“It’s a very important subject for me, so please watch it and don’t skip it. I’m under a lot of pressure on the internet. I understand all the fans, of all the fans, I was raised in the middle of football, I know as is the joke, the pressure, it’s nothing new for me, but I’m feeling very pressured on the internet”, began Carol Portaluppi.

“I wouldn’t want to stay away, because I work here on the internet, but my mental health is not good, and I’m a person like any other. I wish you didn’t mix things up so much, you know? When to comment anything, thinking… I know we talk with a hot head, but there is a human being who reads”, concluded the model, practically bursting into tears.