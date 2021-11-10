Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) profits 18% less in the 3rd quarter and announces earnings of R$ 865 million

SAO PAULO – Carrefour Brazil (CRFB3) disclosed the controller’s net income 18% lower in the balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021, totaling R$ 621 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), however, increased 10.9% in the quarter, to R$ 1.484 billion. The adjusted Ebitda margin grew 0.2 percentage points, to 7.9%.

According to the company, it is the result “of the combination of the performance above expectations in the new Atacadão stores with the continuous improvement trend of Banco Carrefour, which proves the resilience of our ecosystem”.

Consolidated sales of Carrefour

Total consolidated sales reached R$ 19.859 billion in the period, which corresponds to a growth of 9% compared to the same period of the previous year. Net sales rose 7.9% to R$ 18.815 billion.

Gross profit grew 9.5%, to R$3.765 billion, representing an increase of 9.5%, with a gross margin of 20% (+0.3 percentage point).

GMV – gross volume of goods – was R$733 million, with a “very strong” performance, according to the company, in the food segment, “which was mainly driven by the scalability of the model recently implemented in Atacadão”.

Online sales of food products in Atacadão represented 56% of the Group’s total food sales, “proving the strength and scalability of the model, which is mainly based on our own e-commerce platform, Cotabest, acquired in 2019 and already fully integrated”.

However, total retail sales fell 8%, to R$5.3 billion.

Banco Carrefour registered an increase of 25.9% in total sales, to R$ 12.267 billion. There are 600 thousand new customers in the period.

This performance was driven by the acceleration of growth in the Atacadão credit card, which grew 41.6%, benefiting from the strong dynamics of the segment. The Carrefour credit card also advanced 17.1% in the period.

Carrefour earnings

The company also announced the approval for the payment of earnings in the total amount of R$865.9 million, related to fiscal year 2021, equivalent to the amount of R$0.436147475 per outstanding share.

Payments will be made in two installments, as follows:

R$82.950 million in dividends, equivalent to the amount of R$0.041781685 per outstanding share; and the gross amount of R$350 million as interest on equity equivalent to the amount of R$0.176292262 per outstanding share, to be paid on 11/25/2021.

R$ 240.95 million as dividends, equivalent to the amount of R$ 0.121364630 per outstanding share, and the gross amount of R$ 192 million as interest on equity, equivalent to the amount of R$ 0. 096708898 per outstanding share, to be paid on 12/15/2021.

According to the company, the shareholders listed in the shareholding on November 12, 2021 will be entitled to payments, and from November 16, 2021 (inclusive) the shares will be traded on the stock exchange “ex-right” to earnings.

