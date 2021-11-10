Carrefour (CRFB3) feels the weight of the IPCA and Atacadão shines (almost) alone

Inflation has come to everyone. In Brazil, the not-so-distant history refers to the constant loss of the population’s purchasing power. For companies, especially in food retail, the macroeconomic aspect weighs on margins and, ultimately, on profits. O Carrefour (CRFB3) doesn’t run away from that.

It is true that it is said, however, that the balance released by Carrefour last Tuesday night (9) shows the comparison with a strong base, and that, from the point of view of valuation, the company’s shares appear to be trading at inviting multiples.

In the third quarter of 2020, the company was surfing the highest consumption, artificially generated by emergency aid, while unemployment was not so different from what it is today and commodities were still heating engines before the current turn.

While retail continues to slide, the highlight of the period was Atacadão. The comparative base was equally strong, but the business front was resilient.

Also positive highlight for Banco Carrefour which, together with gas stations, mitigated the negative side of the result.

Top line

Gross sales, considering the operation of gas stations, grew 7.7% in 12 months, to R$ 20.75 billion.

Total sales were R$19.85 billion, up 9% from the third quarter of last year, helped by the 34% growth in the line of other revenues, totaling R$1.04 billion.

Gross profit rose 9.5% to R$3.7 billion. The gross margin followed the growth, going to 20% from 19.7%.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), which in practice is operating profit, or an approximation of the company’s cash generation, rose 10.9% in 12 months, to BRL 1.48 billion .

The Ebitda margin, which measures the company’s operating efficiency, also rose, to 7.9%, from 7.7% in the same period last year.

Finally, Carrefour’s adjusted net income, which excludes other revenues, expenses and the effect of the financial result and corresponding tax, was BRL 621 million in the third quarter of this year, an 18% decrease compared to the BRL 757 million of the same period last year.

In terms of Carrefour’s businesses, the ratio for the third quarter was as follows, with the respective variations in 12 months:

ATTACK RETAIL CARREFOUR BANK LIQUID SALES BRL 14.07 BI (+14.4%) BRL 4.74 BI (-7.7%) – GROSS PROFIT BRL 2.17 BI (+17.5%) BRL 1.1 BI (-16%) BRL 465 MI (+87.5%) ADJUSTED EBITDA BRL 1.09 BI (+11.5%) BRL 244 MI (-40.5%) BRL 187 MI (nm)

inflationary pressure

Inflation is expected to return to relatively normal levels, perhaps closer to the Central Bank’s (BC) target, next year. For now, the impacts – bigger than expected – are clear.

The Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was 1.25% in October, reaching 10.67% in 12 months. It was the biggest high for the month in the last 19 years.

The food and beverage group, important for retail, rose 1.17% in the month. Some items even saw their prices fall, such as rice (-1.42%), but others considered popular, such as tomatoes (+26.01%), English potatoes (+16.01%) and chicken pieces (+ 4.34%) continue in an upward trend.

Brazil breathes commodities. When there is an imbalance in global production chains, prices increase and exports become increasingly welcome to producers. The scarcity of inputs here, in addition to the shift in international prices as a whole, put pressure on inflation.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics commodity producer price index, which considers all the platform’s raw materials, is at its highest in the historical series, which began in 1913. See the chart below:

What does this mean for Carrefour?

For the sector, rising inflation is never a good sign. Even more so if the prospect is for temporary inflation and it proves to be persistent and take a long time to be fought by monetary policy makers.

A generalized price increase in the economy can significantly shorten sales volume, in addition to altering consumption dynamics. Customers start to consume more basic products and, in some cases, in smaller quantities. The products premium, with larger tickets that offer greater margin, are put aside.

Supermarkets, yes, can pass prices on to consumers, but this happens at a slower pace, which can pressure companies’ gross margins.

This multiple measures how much the company earns from the sale of its products, showing the relationship between gross profit and net income.

In the case of Carrefour, as shown in the graph of TradeMap below, the accumulated gross margin for the last 12 months is 11% below the level of September 2019, just before the start of the pandemic.

In the balance sheet released yesterday, Carrefour showed that the gross margin was saved by the growth of sales at Atacadão and Banco Carrefour, “capable of more than offsetting the expected pressure coming from retail”.

Carrefour’s retail area was heavily pressured precisely by inflation, in addition to non-food sales.

Same-store sales, called LfL (like-for-like), had a 29.3% retraction in the period, with customers migrating to cheaper products.

Carrefour bets all the chips in the cashback

Atacadão is still the flagship of Carrefour. The cash-and-carry network, with a more dynamic and resilient model to the macroeconomic scenario, grew 50% in two years.

In the 12 months ended in September, 48 units were opened, more than double reported throughout history. This fact managed to support the growth of last year’s sales.

A faster maturation than expected in new stores is observed, boosting sales. On the other hand, LfL, on a strong base of +25.80% in the third quarter of 2020, reaching a 29% high in two years.

Digital sales were also highlighted, with an increase of 113% against the immediately previous quarter, with the strength of e-commerce.

Valuation looks inviting

Any and all concerns with the supermarket sector, whether due to inflation or the economic slowdown – despite the good advances in digital channels – are presented in the screen prices.

Until yesterday’s closing, Carrefour shares retreated 3% in the last 30 days, 10.25% in the last 12 months, after having already fallen 16.07% last year.

However, from the point of view of valuation, the company’s shares appear to be trading at inviting multiples.

The price/earnings ratio is around 10 times, while the average for the last 36 months was 22.08. As shown in the image below, extracted from TradeMap.

Meanwhile, the Return on Equity (ROE) is at 17.83% in the last 12 months, while in the last three years the average was 13.75%.

The scenario seems challenging, mainly due to the macroeconomic scenario and financial leverage, measured by the ratio between net debt and Ebitda, which is 1.57 times, and the average of the last three years is almost three times lower.

The market, however, sees it upside. Analyst opinions, compiled by Refinitive, point to a purchase opportunity, with 9 of the 12 experts consulted recommending the acquisition of shares. The remainder indicates the maintenance of the shareholding position, while no one recommends selling.

Of these, the lowest target price is R$22, which represents an upside potential of 26.8% over the current value of the shares. There are those who understand that the shares are worth R$31, which would represent an increase of 78%.

Around 12:50 pm on Wednesday, investors responded to concerns, which weighed on the shares of the Carrefour, which fell 1.03%, to R$ 17.35. The company is worth R$34.43 billion at B3.