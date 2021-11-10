Cartola FC 2021: with seven indications from Minas, Tips Economics #31 cost C$ 90 | tips

Round #30 was another to confirm the good moment of the Economic Tips team. In the last six, in five the low-cost squad has scored more than 50 points. Aiming at journey #31, the focus is on the two teams from Minas Gerais, Atlético-MG and América-MG, which together have seven nominations. The total price of the lineup is C$90.69.

While the Rooster is represented with the defender Nathan Silva and the socks jair and Nacho Fernandez, Rabbit has the goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli, the side marlon, the midfielder ale, the attacker ademir and the technician Marquinhos Santos.

Check out which are the other nominees for the next journey:

luan (Palmeiras defender)

(Palmeiras defender) Juninho Capixaba (Bahia side)

(Bahia side) Yuri Alberto (International striker)

(International striker) Smile (Youth striker)

1 of 14 Leading team of Economic Tips #30 — Photo: Reproduction Leading team of Economic Tips #30 — Photo: Reproduction

2 of 14 Economic Tips Reserve Bank #30 — Photo: Reproduction Reserve bank of Economic Tips #30 — Photo: Reproduction

The low-cost squad filled the reserve bank with players who represent good chances of valuing cards.

Equity evolution of Economic Tips Source: Cartola FC

Economic Tips Scores Source: Cartola FC

The market for round #31 is open until 6 pm (Brasilia time) Wednesday. Click here and climb your team!

All scout information below is exclusively from Cartola FC 2021.

Marlon (America-MG side) – C$6.99

3 of 14 Marlon, from América-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Marlon, from América-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

In the last six away games:

Average of 7.15 points per game

two SG’s

One goal and one assist

Average of 3.83 trips

Opponent: Sport, at Arena de Pernambuco

Ademir (America-MG striker) – C$ 8.32

4 of 14 Ademir, from América-MG — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Ademir, from América-MG — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

In the last five away games:

Average of 6.62 points per game

Three goals and six more submissions

Average of three absences received

Opponent: Sport, at Arena de Pernambuco

Yuri Alberto (International striker) – C$6.77

5 of 14 Yuri Alberto, from Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter Yuri Alberto, from Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter

In the last seven away games:

Average of 7.15 points per game

Four goals and an assist

Average of two absences received

Opponent: Youth, at Alfredo Jaconi

Juninho Capixaba (Bahia side) – C$ 5.71

6 of 14 Juninho Capixaba, from Bahia — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia Juninho Capixaba, from Bahia — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia

In the last five away games:

Average of 7.64 points per game

four SGs

Averages of 2.6 trips and 2.2 fouls received

an assistance

Opponent: Flamengo, at Maracanã

Matheus Cavichioli (America-MG’s goalkeeper) – C$ 8.25

7 of 14 Matheus Cavichioli, from América-MG — Photo: Mourão Panda / América Matheus Cavichioli, from América-MG — Photo: Mourão Panda / América

In the last five away games:

Average of 6.90 points per game

two SGs

Average of three defenses

Opponent: Sport, at Arena de Pernambuco

Nathan Silva (Atletico-MG defender) – C$ 8.83

8 of 14 Nathan Silva, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Nathan Silva, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

In the last seven games as home team:

Four SG’s

One goal and five more submissions

Average of 1.85 trips

Opponent: Corinthians, in Mineirão

Luan (Palmeiras defender) – C$ 7.26

9 of 14 Luan, from Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Riboli Luan, from Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Riboli

In the last seven games as home team:

two SG’s

One goal and three more submissions

Average of two trips per game

Opponent: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque

Nacho Fernández (Atletico-MG midfielder) – C$ 11.74

10 of 14 Nacho Fernández, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Nacho Fernández, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

In the last three games as home team:

Average of 9.73 points per game

two goals

two assists

Average of two trips

Opponent: Corinthians, in Mineirão

Jair (Atletico-MG midfielder) – C$ 8.63

11 of 14 Jair, from Altético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Jair, from Altético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

In the last four games as home team:

Average of 5.47 points per game

A goal

an assistance

Average of 3.25 trips

Opponent: Corinthians, in Mineirão

Ale (half from América-MG) – C$ 5.57

12 of 14 Alê, from América-MG — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Ale, from América-MG — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

In the last three away games:

Average of 7.13 points per game

A goal

Average of six trips

Opponent: Sport, at Arena de Pernambuco

Sorriso (Youth striker) – C$5.54

13 of 14 Sorriso, from Juventude — Photo: Fernando Alves/ECJuventude Sorriso, from Juventude — Photo: Fernando Alves/ECJuventude

In the last two games as home team:

Average of 11.00 points per game

Average of 4.5 absences received

Average of three trips

Average of 6.5 submissions

Opponent: International, at Alfredo Jaconi

Marquinhos Santos (America-MG coach) – C$ 7.08

14 of 14 Marquinhos Santos, from Juventude — Photo: Fernando Alves/ECJuventude Marquinhos Santos, from Juventude — Photo: Fernando Alves/ECYouth

América-MG in the last six rounds of Cartola FC

Fifth team with the most points: 271.40

Fifth best midfield visitor average: 10.08

Sixth best defensive visiting average: 10.10

Opponent: Sport, at Arena de Pernambuco

Wednesday 11/10

Athletic-PR x Ceará

Santos x Bragantino

Atlético-MG x Corinthians

Palm trees x Atlético-GO

Fortaleza x São Paulo

Sport x America-MG

Youth x International

Thursday 11/11

Flamengo x Bahia

Not valid for Cartola

Cuiabá 0 x 0 Chapecoense