Cartola FC 2021: with seven indications from Minas, Tips Economics #31 cost C$ 90 | tips

Round #30 was another to confirm the good moment of the Economic Tips team. In the last six, in five the low-cost squad has scored more than 50 points. Aiming at journey #31, the focus is on the two teams from Minas Gerais, Atlético-MG and América-MG, which together have seven nominations. The total price of the lineup is C$90.69.
While the Rooster is represented with the defender Nathan Silva and the socks jair and Nacho Fernandez, Rabbit has the goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli, the side marlon, the midfielder ale, the attacker ademir and the technician Marquinhos Santos.
Check out which are the other nominees for the next journey:
- luan (Palmeiras defender)
- Juninho Capixaba (Bahia side)
- Yuri Alberto (International striker)
- Smile (Youth striker)
The low-cost squad filled the reserve bank with players who represent good chances of valuing cards.
Equity evolution of Economic Tips
Economic Tips Scores
The market for round #31 is open until 6 pm (Brasilia time) Wednesday. Click here and climb your team!
All scout information below is exclusively from Cartola FC 2021.
Marlon (America-MG side) – C$6.99
Marlon, from América-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético
In the last six away games:
- Average of 7.15 points per game
- two SG’s
- One goal and one assist
- Average of 3.83 trips
Opponent: Sport, at Arena de Pernambuco
Ademir (America-MG striker) – C$ 8.32
Ademir, from América-MG — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF
In the last five away games:
- Average of 6.62 points per game
- Three goals and six more submissions
- Average of three absences received
Opponent: Sport, at Arena de Pernambuco
Yuri Alberto (International striker) – C$6.77
Yuri Alberto, from Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter
In the last seven away games:
- Average of 7.15 points per game
- Four goals and an assist
- Average of two absences received
Opponent: Youth, at Alfredo Jaconi
Juninho Capixaba (Bahia side) – C$ 5.71
Juninho Capixaba, from Bahia — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia
In the last five away games:
- Average of 7.64 points per game
- four SGs
- Averages of 2.6 trips and 2.2 fouls received
- an assistance
Opponent: Flamengo, at Maracanã
Matheus Cavichioli (America-MG’s goalkeeper) – C$ 8.25
Matheus Cavichioli, from América-MG — Photo: Mourão Panda / América
In the last five away games:
- Average of 6.90 points per game
- two SGs
- Average of three defenses
Opponent: Sport, at Arena de Pernambuco
Nathan Silva (Atletico-MG defender) – C$ 8.83
Nathan Silva, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG
In the last seven games as home team:
- Four SG’s
- One goal and five more submissions
- Average of 1.85 trips
Opponent: Corinthians, in Mineirão
Luan (Palmeiras defender) – C$ 7.26
Luan, from Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Riboli
In the last seven games as home team:
- two SG’s
- One goal and three more submissions
- Average of two trips per game
Opponent: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque
Nacho Fernández (Atletico-MG midfielder) – C$ 11.74
Nacho Fernández, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético
In the last three games as home team:
- Average of 9.73 points per game
- two goals
- two assists
- Average of two trips
Opponent: Corinthians, in Mineirão
Jair (Atletico-MG midfielder) – C$ 8.63
Jair, from Altético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
In the last four games as home team:
- Average of 5.47 points per game
- A goal
- an assistance
- Average of 3.25 trips
Opponent: Corinthians, in Mineirão
Ale (half from América-MG) – C$ 5.57
Ale, from América-MG — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF
In the last three away games:
- Average of 7.13 points per game
- A goal
- Average of six trips
Opponent: Sport, at Arena de Pernambuco
Sorriso (Youth striker) – C$5.54
Sorriso, from Juventude — Photo: Fernando Alves/ECJuventude
In the last two games as home team:
- Average of 11.00 points per game
- Average of 4.5 absences received
- Average of three trips
- Average of 6.5 submissions
Opponent: International, at Alfredo Jaconi
Marquinhos Santos (America-MG coach) – C$ 7.08
Marquinhos Santos, from Juventude — Photo: Fernando Alves/ECYouth
América-MG in the last six rounds of Cartola FC
- Fifth team with the most points: 271.40
- Fifth best midfield visitor average: 10.08
- Sixth best defensive visiting average: 10.10
Opponent: Sport, at Arena de Pernambuco
Wednesday 11/10
Athletic-PR x Ceará
Santos x Bragantino
Atlético-MG x Corinthians
Palm trees x Atlético-GO
Fortaleza x São Paulo
Sport x America-MG
Youth x International
Thursday 11/11
Flamengo x Bahia
Not valid for Cartola
Cuiabá 0 x 0 Chapecoense
Will not be valid for Cartola
Guild x Fluminense