Casal sentenced to 36 years in prison for the death of Vitória Gabrielly: ‘Punishment for the family is perpetual’, says judge | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

According to the sentence of Judge Flávio Roberto de Carvalho, Bruno was sentenced to 36 years and 3 months. Mayara, on the other hand, was sentenced to 36 years for murder, kidnapping and concealment of a corpse with qualifiers.

“The punishment for the family is perpetual. There will only be nostalgia and the flowers in the cemetery. The defendant, within the Brazilian criminal enforcement law, one of the worst laws in the world, a true celebration of impunity will gain benefits over time,” said the magistrate.

“I went to buy a baking sheet and quilts as if nothing had happened [após o crime]. What highlights its coldness and its dangerousness”, completed the judge about Mayara.

Defendants’ defense may appeal the decision at the first instance.

Vitória Gabrielly Guimarães Vaz was 12 years old when she disappeared, in 2018, after leaving home to go rollerblading, in Araçariguama. Her body was found eight days later, in the middle of a thicket and near the skates.

Three people were arrested and charged with intentional murder suspected of involvement in the crime. A fourth suspect was also arrested and is being investigated. His trial has not been scheduled.

Public presence was not allowed due to isolation measures with the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused frustration in Vitória’s parents.

” We understand that we are in a pandemic, but there is already open trade with the public, game with fans and parents cannot see a trial. Two people there [no plenário] they wouldn’t make a difference,” said the teenager’s mother, Rosana Guimarães.

On Monday (8), Bruno and Mayara arrived at the São Roque Forum about an hour late. During the defendants’ journey from the Penal Police vehicle to the building, Bruno’s mother took the opportunity to give a message to the two: “Be calm. I love you.”

Then, in conversation outside the building, she spoke to support groups for families involved in repercussion crimes.

“If my son is guilty, I’ll be the first to turn my back on him. There’s still nothing to indicate that he killed. Only the girl and God know who really killed,” she said.

GABRIELLY VICTORY CASE

The judge heard the case delegate, the defendants, an investigator and the person responsible for the dogs who identified the odor of those involved in the place where Vitória’s body was found.

The jury draw was held and the hearing of witnesses began at 10:15 am. In all, four witnesses for the prosecution and ten for the defense were heard.

Bruno and Mayara started to be heard around 18:00. He denied the crime and the defendant preferred to remain silent.

This Tuesday (9) the debate and sentencing phase was held. Wanted by g1, lawyer Clayton Wesley de Freitas Bezerra, who defends the couple, said he would speak out after the trial ended.

Vitória Gabrielly disappeared on the afternoon of June 8, 2018, when she left home to go rollerblading, in Araçariguama;

A security camera recorded the girl on the street on the day of the disappearance;

The teenager was found dead eight days later, on June 16, in a forest along a dirt road in the Caxambu neighborhood;

According to police, the girl had her hands and feet tied and her body tied to a tree;

Police have called for the temporary arrest of a man who said he was with the girl;

A couple named by the arrested suspect of having taken the girl in a car on the day of the disappearance went to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Sorocaba (SP) to collect genetic material;

At first, the Civil Police reported that the main line of investigation was execution for revenge;

The bricklayer’s servant Júlio César Lima Ergesse was indicted for murder;

The couple suspected of involvement in the crime was arrested by the Civil Police, in the house where they lived, in Mairinque;

In July 2018, the Civil Police clarified that the teenager was mistakenly killed for a drug debt of R$7,000. The mastermind of the crime was also identified;

After analyzing the inquiry, with more than a thousand pages, the MP denounced the two men and the woman arrested for the teenager’s death;

Subsequently, the Civil Police opened a second inquiry to investigate the existence of a mastermind of the crime;

The Court held three hearings to hear the defendants and witnesses, all at the São Roque Forum;

In May 2019, police arrested the fourth suspect in the student’s death;

After almost 11 hours of jury, Júlio Cesar Ergesse was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in a closed regime, but his defense filed an appeal in the São Paulo Court of Justice to try a new jury and annul the judgment of the judgment;

In November 2020, the court sentenced the man also indicted for murder and named as the collector of a drug debt that ended with the student’s death in two cases; but the convictions are linked to drug trafficking;

A year later, the open jury of the bricklayer Bruno Oliveira and his wife Mayara Abrantes began on November 8, 2021.

During the court testimony, expert Fernando Baltarejo, responsible for the dog Bazuka, said that the animal identified the couple’s odor in the place where the body was found and in the girl’s disappearance area, next to the city’s gym.

The dog had also identified the scent of Victoria Gabrielly in the defendants’ house. “They asked several points, but the dog’s work is indisputable. It’s black and white, the animal doesn’t lie. It smells and points, as it happened. There’s no way to overturn this scientific evidence.”

According to Baltarejo, Bazuka should be retired next year. One of her sons was used in the Lazarus case and helped locate the serial offender.

Before Bruno and Mayara, the servant Júlio César Ergesse had already been tried for having participated in the crime in Araçariguama, in 2018. With the qualifiers of a mean, half cruel motive, a resource that made the defense impossible and a crime committed to hide, the first conviction of Julius reached 34 years.

The defense of the bricklayer’s servant filed an appeal with the Superior Court of Justice to try to annul the jury of October 21, 2019. In the second instance, the Court of Justice reduced his sentence to 23 years and four months of detention, of which nearly ten years less.

The teenager was found dead eight days later, on June 16, in a forest along a dirt road in the Caxambu neighborhood. According to police, the girl had her hands and feet tied and her body tied to a tree. Vitória wore the same clothes she wore the day she disappeared and the skates were found close to her body.

Mayara, Bruno and Júlio were arrested on charges of direct participation in the girl’s death. The three were taken to the Tremembé penitentiary, in Vale do Paraíba (SP). They denied the crimes from the start.

The Civil Police opened a second investigation to carry out searches for the suspect of being part of the drug trafficking summit in the region and who was allegedly involved in the crime.

Police learned that Vitória was mistakenly abducted so that a drug debt could be paid. The girl was reportedly killed after criminals realized they were with the wrong person.

The fourth suspect was arrested nearly a year after the crime and recognized in photographs by two witnesses.

Odilan Alves, 36 at the time, lived in Itapevi (SP) and confessed that he was in charge of drug trafficking in the Araçariguama region, but denied involvement in Vitória’s death. Odilan can answer for drug trafficking, criminal association and also for the girl’s death.

