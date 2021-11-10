Casares fears São Paulo out of the next Libertadores and admits financial “difficulties” in 2022 | São Paulo

São Paulo president Julio Casares said the club will have a year of financial “difficulties” in 2022, and admitted that he is worried about the possibility of the team not qualifying for next season’s Libertadores.

The team is far from fighting for a place in next year’s continental tournament. It is the 14th placed at the Brazilian Nationals, with 37 points, ten less than Corinthians, the sixth place – the number of places, however, should increase, as Flamengo, Palmeiras, Red Bull Bragantino, Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG can qualify through other tournaments.

This season, in which they advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, São Paulo collected around US$ 5.5 million (something around R$ 30 million) in prize money alone. Unlike this year, when the stadium gates remained closed during the tournament, the expectation is that in 2022 there will be no restriction on the attendance of fans, as in the most recent rounds of the Brazilian Nationals.

1 of 2 President Julio Casares wants Arboleda to stay in 2022 — Photo: Henrique Toth President Julio Casares wants Arboleda to stay in 2022 — Photo: Henrique Toth

– Yes, (staying out of Libertadores) brings economic and institutional damage, as a sporting legacy – said Casares, after the draw of the groups for the 2022 São Paulo Championship.

+ President of São Paulo comments on the stays of Arboleda and Benítez

+ Ceni says he will seek promises to strengthen the cast in 2022

He later pointed out that the board is looking for alternatives to reduce losses:

– But at the moment, we have managed to move forward with other revenues, as I mentioned the 50% growth in marketing. São Paulo is able to bring more audiences to Morumbi. So we have perspective, but of course, leaving a competition like this brings, first, sport and financial loss.

The club ended 2020 with the biggest debt in its history, of around R$ 600 million, even so, it did not stop hiring. The solution was to negotiate the payment of part of the rights of some players from 2022 onwards.

It will not be easy, however, to fulfill these obligations:

– The São Paulo community is aware of the way in which we received São Paulo and the way in which we are working to reorganize, not only the financial and administrative aspects, but also marketing, for example. Marketing grew 50% compared to last year’s revenue, so there are interesting moves. In 2022 we will still have difficulties, but we can foresee a better 2023 and a promising 2024 – completed the leader.

+ Read more news about São Paulo