CBF announces dates and times for the final 4 rounds of Brasileirão; see calendar

CBF dismembers rounds 35, 36, 37 and 38 of the Brazilian Championship, which ends on December 9th

The CBF announced, early this Wednesday (10), the dates and times for rounds 35, 36, 37 and 38 of the Brazilian championship.

According to the organization, the calendar was made respecting the minimum interval of 66 hours between one match and another for each team, as well as the guarantee that the clubs will play twice as home team and twice as a visitor.

Leader and main favorite for the title, the Atlético-MG visit the palm trees on November 23 (a Tuesday), he receives the Fluminense on the 28th (Sunday), face the Red Bull Bragantino at home on December 5 (Sunday) and closes the campaign against the Guild, the 9th (Thursday).

The vice-leader Palmeiras takes, in addition to Atlético-MG on the 23rd, the Cuiabá on the 30th (Tuesday), the Athletic-PR on the 6th (Monday) and finally the Ceará, on the 9th. It is worth remembering that Verdão has the final of the Libertadores Conmebol on the 27th, against the Flamengo, in Montevideo.

Speaking of Flamengo, Renato Gaúcho’s team faces, in order: Ceará (30th, a Tuesday, at home), sport (Day 3, a Friday, abroad), saints (the 6th, a Monday, at home) and Atlético-GO (the 9th, a Thursday, out). First of all, however, they face Grêmio on the 23rd, in a game postponed from the second round.

See all the games from the final rounds of the Brazilian:

11/23

19h – Palmeiras x Atlético-MG

11/24

9.30 pm – Fluminense x International

11/25

19h – Santos x Fortaleza

20h – Ceará x Corinthians

11/26

19h – Bahia x Guild

9.30 pm – Chapecoense x Atlético-GO

11/27

7:30 pm – Red Bull Bragantino x America-MG

9.30 pm – São Paulo x Sport

11/28

16h – Corinthians x Athletico-PR

16h – Atlético-MG x Fluminense

19h – International x Santos

11/29

19h – Atlético-GO x Bahia

11/30

19h – Youth x Red Bull Bragantino

20h – Flamengo x Ceará

22h – Cuiabá x Palmeiras

12/01

9pm – America-MG x Chapecoense

12/02

20h – Guild x São Paulo

12/3

19h – Athletico-PR x Cuiabá

19h – Fortaleza x Youth

20h – Sport x Flamengo

12/5

16h – Corinthians x Guild

16h – Atlético-MG x Red Bull Bragantino

16h – Bahia x Fluminense

19h – International x Atlético-GO

19h – Ceará America-MG

06/12

19h – São Paulo x Youth

19h – Athletico-PR x Palmeiras

20h – Flamengo x Santos

9pm – Chapecoense x Sport

22h – Cuiabá x Fortaleza

12/09

9.30 pm

Fluminense x Chapecoense

Palm trees x Ceará

Santos x Cuiabá

America-MG x São Paulo

Grêmio x Atlético-MG

Fortaleza x Bahia

Sport x Athletico-PR

Red Bull Bragantino x International

Youth x Corinthians

Atlético-GO x Flamengo