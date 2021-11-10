CBF announces dates and times for the final 4 rounds of Brasileirão; see calendar

CBF dismembers rounds 35, 36, 37 and 38 of the Brazilian Championship, which ends on December 9th
The CBF announced, early this Wednesday (10), the dates and times for rounds 35, 36, 37 and 38 of the Brazilian championship.
According to the organization, the calendar was made respecting the minimum interval of 66 hours between one match and another for each team, as well as the guarantee that the clubs will play twice as home team and twice as a visitor.
Leader and main favorite for the title, the Atlético-MG visit the palm trees on November 23 (a Tuesday), he receives the Fluminense on the 28th (Sunday), face the Red Bull Bragantino at home on December 5 (Sunday) and closes the campaign against the Guild, the 9th (Thursday).
The vice-leader Palmeiras takes, in addition to Atlético-MG on the 23rd, the Cuiabá on the 30th (Tuesday), the Athletic-PR on the 6th (Monday) and finally the Ceará, on the 9th. It is worth remembering that Verdão has the final of the Libertadores Conmebol on the 27th, against the Flamengo, in Montevideo.
Speaking of Flamengo, Renato Gaúcho’s team faces, in order: Ceará (30th, a Tuesday, at home), sport (Day 3, a Friday, abroad), saints (the 6th, a Monday, at home) and Atlético-GO (the 9th, a Thursday, out). First of all, however, they face Grêmio on the 23rd, in a game postponed from the second round.
See all the games from the final rounds of the Brazilian:
11/23
19h – Palmeiras x Atlético-MG
11/24
9.30 pm – Fluminense x International
11/25
19h – Santos x Fortaleza
20h – Ceará x Corinthians
11/26
19h – Bahia x Guild
9.30 pm – Chapecoense x Atlético-GO
11/27
7:30 pm – Red Bull Bragantino x America-MG
9.30 pm – São Paulo x Sport
11/28
16h – Corinthians x Athletico-PR
16h – Atlético-MG x Fluminense
19h – International x Santos
11/29
19h – Atlético-GO x Bahia
11/30
19h – Youth x Red Bull Bragantino
20h – Flamengo x Ceará
22h – Cuiabá x Palmeiras
12/01
9pm – America-MG x Chapecoense
12/02
20h – Guild x São Paulo
12/3
19h – Athletico-PR x Cuiabá
19h – Fortaleza x Youth
20h – Sport x Flamengo
12/5
16h – Corinthians x Guild
16h – Atlético-MG x Red Bull Bragantino
16h – Bahia x Fluminense
19h – International x Atlético-GO
19h – Ceará America-MG
06/12
19h – São Paulo x Youth
19h – Athletico-PR x Palmeiras
20h – Flamengo x Santos
9pm – Chapecoense x Sport
22h – Cuiabá x Fortaleza
12/09
9.30 pm
Fluminense x Chapecoense
Palm trees x Ceará
Santos x Cuiabá
America-MG x São Paulo
Grêmio x Atlético-MG
Fortaleza x Bahia
Sport x Athletico-PR
Red Bull Bragantino x International
Youth x Corinthians
Atlético-GO x Flamengo