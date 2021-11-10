CBF details four final rounds of Brasileirão Assaí 2021

With changes to meet the criteria of equality and competitiveness, CBF publishes a table of rounds 35, 36, 37 and 38 of the Series A

On Tuesday (9), the CBF Competitions Board published the detailed table of the last four rounds of Brasileirão Assaí. Before presenting the dates, times and locations of the matches, CBF would like to clarify that:

Intensifying the continuous effort to preserve the technical balance of the competition, always respecting the agreement signed with the National Federation of Professional Football Athletes (FENAPAF) and the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT), which establishes December 15 as the deadline for closing the season, and the legitimate interests of the companies holding the broadcasting rights, the CBF publishes this Tuesday, 9th, the detailed table of the last four rounds of the Brasileirão Assaí 2021.

For this development, CBF obeyed the following premises:

a) The guarantee that all teams will have, in their last four matches, the balance of field commands (two as home team and two as visitors);

b) The guarantee that all teams will have, in their last two matches, the balance of field commands (one as home team and one as a visitor);

c) The preservation of the minimum regulatory time interval of 66h between the matches of each club.

It is very important to reiterate that the biggest competition in the country had, in addition to all the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, extra challenges this season, such as the postponement of several games due to the call-up of the Brazilian team, the hosting of the Copa America in the country , changes in dates for international competitions, the presence of four Brazilian clubs in the finals of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, in addition to the transfer of matches to ensure equality in relation to the return of the public to the stadiums.

Finally, ensuring transparency in the disclosure of data, we have attached a detailed history of the matches that were adjusted, with their respective reasons and destinations for the markdowns.

Check the documents relating to the publication of the detailed table of the last four rounds of Brasileirão Assaí in the annexes.