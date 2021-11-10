CBF dismembers rounds and Corinthians learns details of the last four games of the 2021 Brazilian Nationals

Last Tuesday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) dismembered the last four rounds of the Brasileirão 2021. Corinthians faces teams that are from the middle down in the table.

The match that marks the 34th round for Timão is in front of the Ceará. The duel against the team that is ranked tenth in the standings takes place on November 25, a Thursday, at 20:00. The match is played at Castelão. Next, Corinthians receives the Athletic-PR, at Neo Química Arena, on the 28th – a Sunday, at 4 pm.

Finally, Timão ends its participation in the national championship against two teams that are currently in the relegation zone. On Sunday, December 5, Corinthians receives the Guild, at 4 pm. The final round is on Thursday, December 9, against the Youth. The final clashes all take place on the same day and time: Thursday at 9.30 pm.

So far, Corinthians has played 30 rounds of the Brazilian Nationals. Timão has 47 points and occupies the sixth place. To try to improve their position in the standings, Sylvinho’s team faces Atlético-MG, leader of Brasileirão, this Wednesday, at 19:00. The duel is in Mineirão.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 10 Nov,

Wed 19:00 Atlético-MG x Corinthians brazilian 13 Nov,

sat, 9 pm Corinthians x Cuiabá brazilian 17 Nov,

Wed 9.30 pm Flamengo x Corinthians brazilian 21 Nov,

sun, 4 pm Corinthians x Santos brazilian 25 Nov,

Thurs, 20:00 Ceará x Corinthians brazilian 28 Nov,

sun, 4 pm Corinthians x Athletico-PR brazilian 05 Dec,

sun, 4 pm Corinthians x Guild brazilian 09 Dec,

Thurs 21:30 Youth x Corinthians brazilian

