CBF publishes the final straight table of the Brasileirão with ‘shuffled’ rounds – 11/10/2021

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released this Tuesday night (9) the detailed table of the last four rounds of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. home and two away matches in the final stretch, the result was that the 35th and 36th rounds were “shuffled”.

Six games of the 35th round will take place after the 36th has already started. The 20 games from these two rounds will take place between November 26th and December 3rd. The 37th round will take place on December 5th and 6th, while the final round has all matches scheduled for December 9, a Thursday.

The confederation detailed the reasons for each match rescheduled in the last four rounds. Check it out below:

Round 35: games that will be scheduled on dates after round 36 (base date 11/28), in order to ensure a balance of field commands in the four final matches of each club:

Atlético/GO x Bahia/BA on 11/29, Monday

Youth/RS x Red Bull Bragantino/SP on 11/30, Tuesday

America/MG x Chapecoense/SC on 12/01, Wednesday

Grêmio/RS x São Paulo/SP on 12/02, Thursday

Athletico/PR x Cuiabá/MT on 12/3, Friday

Sport/PE x Flamengo/RJ on 12/3, Friday

Round 36: Flamengo/RJ x Ceará/CE and Cuiabá/MT x Palmeiras/SP leave from 11/28 to 11/30, Tuesday, due to the Libertadores final between Palmeiras/SP and Flamengo/RJ, scheduled for 11/27, Saturday .

Fortaleza/CE x Juventude/RS will be on 03/12, Friday, due to the appointment of Juventude/RS x Red Bull Bragantino/SP on 30/11, Tuesday.

Round 37: games on 05 and 06/12, being the 06th, Monday, with the clubs that will act on the previous Friday, 03/12.

Round 38: the entire round on Thursday, 12/09, because several clubs were playing on the previous Monday, thus respecting the three-day break between matches.

In a statement, the CBF claimed that, in order to assemble the table, “it complied with the following premises”:

a) The guarantee that all teams will have, in their last four matches, the balance of field commands (two as home team and two as visitors);

b) The guarantee that all teams will have, in their last two matches, the balance of field commands (one as home team and one as a visitor);

c) The preservation of the minimum regulatory time interval of 66h between the matches of each club.

It is very important to reiterate that the biggest competition in the country had, in addition to all the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, extra challenges this season, such as the postponement of several games due to the call-up of the Brazilian team, the hosting of the Copa America in the country , changes in dates for international competitions, the presence of four Brazilian clubs in the finals of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, in addition to the transfer of matches to ensure equality in relation to the return of the public to the stadiums.