CBF sets date for the last rounds of Serie A; see Ceará and Fortaleza games – Play

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) defined this Tuesday (9) the details of the last Serie A games from 2021. The competition will close on December 9th, with all games starting simultaneously at 9.30pm. Thus, the 35th to 38th rounds were defined.
With difficulty in the calendar due to the decisions of the Copa do Brasil, Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores, the entity did not present a set of consecutive games, but rounds that mix. Thus, some duels in the 35th round will be after the start of the 36th, for example.
The penultimate round, the 37th, will be between the 5th and 6th of December. Check below the details of the commitments of Ceará and strength, Ceará representatives in the 1st national division.
Sequence of Ceará and Fortaleza games:
31st round
- 10.11 – Athletico-PR x Ceará | Arena da Baixada, at 6:30 pm
- 10.11 – Fortaleza x São Paulo | Arena Castelão, at 9.30 pm
32nd round
- 13.11 – Bragantino x Fortaleza | Nabi Abi Chedid, at 7pm
- 14.11 – Ceará x Sport | Arena Castelão, at 7pm
33rd round
- 17.11 – Fortaleza x Ceará | Arena Castelão, at 9.30 pm
34th round
- 20.11 – Atlético-GO x Ceará | Antônio Accioly, at 9 pm
- 20.11 – Fortaleza x Palmeiras | Arena Castelão, at 7pm
35th round
- 25.11 – Santos x Fortaleza | Vila Belmiro, at 7pm
- 25.11 – Ceará x Corinthians | Arena Castelão, at 20h
36th round
- 30.11 – Flamengo x Ceará | Maracana, at 20h
- 03.12 – Fortaleza x Youth | Arena Castelão, at 7pm
37th round
- 05.12 – Ceará x America-MG | Arena Castelão, at 7pm
- 06.12 – Cuiabá x Fortaleza | Arena Pantanal, at 10 pm
38th round
- 09.12 – Palmeiras x Ceará | Allianz Parque, at 9.30 pm
- 09.12 – Fortaleza x Bahia | Arena Castelão, at 9.30 pm