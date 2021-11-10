CBF sets date for the last rounds of Serie A; see Ceará and Fortaleza games – Play

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) defined this Tuesday (9) the details of the last Serie A games from 2021. The competition will close on December 9th, with all games starting simultaneously at 9.30pm. Thus, the 35th to 38th rounds were defined.

With difficulty in the calendar due to the decisions of the Copa do Brasil, Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores, the entity did not present a set of consecutive games, but rounds that mix. Thus, some duels in the 35th round will be after the start of the 36th, for example.

The penultimate round, the 37th, will be between the 5th and 6th of December. Check below the details of the commitments of Ceará and strength, Ceará representatives in the 1st national division.

Sequence of Ceará and Fortaleza games:

31st round

10.11 – Athletico-PR x Ceará | Arena da Baixada, at 6:30 pm

10.11 – Fortaleza x São Paulo | Arena Castelão, at 9.30 pm

32nd round

13.11 – Bragantino x Fortaleza | Nabi Abi Chedid, at 7pm

14.11 – Ceará x Sport | Arena Castelão, at 7pm

33rd round

17.11 – Fortaleza x Ceará | Arena Castelão, at 9.30 pm

34th round

20.11 – Atlético-GO x Ceará | Antônio Accioly, at 9 pm

20.11 – Fortaleza x Palmeiras | Arena Castelão, at 7pm

35th round

25.11 – Santos x Fortaleza | Vila Belmiro, at 7pm

25.11 – Ceará x Corinthians | Arena Castelão, at 20h

36th round

30.11 – Flamengo x Ceará | Maracana, at 20h

03.12 – Fortaleza x Youth | Arena Castelão, at 7pm

37th round

05.12 – Ceará x America-MG | Arena Castelão, at 7pm

06.12 – Cuiabá x Fortaleza | Arena Pantanal, at 10 pm

38th round

09.12 – Palmeiras x Ceará | Allianz Parque, at 9.30 pm

09.12 – Fortaleza x Bahia | Arena Castelão, at 9.30 pm