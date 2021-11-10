CBF sets late game date against Grêmio and details Flamengo’s final straight at Brasileirão; check out!

Flamengo’s table in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship is defined. The CBF, on Tuesday, released the details of the last four rounds of the tournament, in addition to setting the date of the game for Rubro-Negro postponed against Grêmio, for the second round, which will be four days before the Libertadores decision.

– This date is to avoid imbalance of field commands in the last four matches for some clubs – justified the CBF in a published document.

Thus, Flamengo has 10 more games to play by the end of 2021, nine for the Brazilian and one for the Libertadores – the decision against Palmeiras, on November 27, at Estádio Centenario, in Montevideo.

Check out Flamengo’s game schedule in the final stretch of the 2021 season:

8/11 – 31st round of the Brazilian Championship

Flamengo x Bahia, at Maracanã, at 7pm

11/14 – 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship

​São Paulo x Flamengo, in Morumbi, at 4 pm

11/17 – 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship

Flamengo x Corinthians, at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm

11/21 – – 34th round of the Brazilian Championship

Internacional x Flamengo, in Beira-Rio, at 9:30 pm

11/23 – 2nd round of the Brazilian Championship

Grêmio x Flamengo, at Arena do Grêmio*

11/27 – Libertadores Cup decision

Palmeiras x Flamengo, at Centenario, at 5 pm

11/30 – 36th round of the Brazilian Championship

​Flemish x Ceará, at Maracanã, at 4 pm

12/3 – 35th round of the Brazilian Championship

Sport x Flamengo, at Arena Pernambuco, at 20h

6/12 – 37th round of the Brazilian Championship

Flamengo x Santos, at Maracanã, at 20h

9/12 – 38th round of the Brazilian Championship

Atlético-GO x Flamengo, at Antônio Accioly, at 9:30 pm