CBF sets the table, and Palmeiras will have a duel against the leader four days before the Libertadores final | palm trees

Palmeiras will have a tough match for the Brazilian Championship four days before facing Flamengo in the Libertadores final, in Montevideo, on November 27th.

CBF detailed the dates and times of the last rounds of the Brazilian Nationals. On November 23, the day before traveling to Uruguay, Palmeiras host Atlético-MG, leader of the national tournament, at Allianz Parque, for the 35th round.

Afterwards, the team will have little time to celebrate the victory or recover from a defeat at Libertadores. Three days after the final, on November 30, he will be in Mato Grosso to face Cuiabá in the 36th round of the Brazilian Nationals.

The tight table, however, is not exclusive to Abel Ferreira’s team. A rival in Montevideo, Flamengo will also be on the field on November 23: they face Grêmio, threatened with relegation, in Porto Alegre. Then, also on November 30, receives Ceará.

The two Libertadores finalists still dream of disputing the Brazilian title, despite Atlético-MG’s current advantage.

Galo has 65 points, ten more than Palmeiras, vice-leader. The two have already played 30 games. Flamengo, which has a game in hand in the competition, is in third place, with 54 points.

See the sequence of Palmeiras games until the end of the season:

11/10 – Atlético-GO (home)

11/14 – Fluminense (outside)

11/17 – São Paulo (home)

11/20 – Fortaleza (outside)

11/23 – Atlético-MG (home)

11/27 – Flamengo (final of Libertadores, in Montevideo)

11/30 – Cuiabá (outside)

06/12 – Athletico-PR (outside)

12/09 – Ceará (house)