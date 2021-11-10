Ceará monitors attackers Germán Cano and Dellatorre for 2022, says journalist

Aiming at the 2022 season, Ceará is already looking for names to compose the club’s offensive sector. Two names surveyed by Alvinegro are Dellatorre (CSA) and Germán Cano (Vasco). The information was brought by the journalist Sérgio Ponte in the Sports of the People program this Tuesday, 9.

The center forward position has been one of Ceará’s biggest shortages in recent seasons. In 2021, Cléber and Jael have yielded less than expected and Alvinegro seeks to expand the range of options for 2022. Grandpa’s board has been monitoring the situation of Cano and Dellatorre, highlights of Vasco and CSA this year.

Germán Cano, in fact, had already aroused the interest of Ceará in 2019. However, the Argentine ended up choosing to wear the shirt of the Rio club.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

About the subject

At 29, Dellatorre is CSA’s top scorer in Serie B, with 11 goals — seven of them in the last eight rounds — and has been one of the top names in the team fighting for Serie A access. 49 matches for Azulão do Mutange. The player has passages for clubs such as Athletico-PR, Brasil de Pelotas-RS, Queens Park Rangers-ING and APOEL-CHP.

Argentine Germán Cano is also Vasco’s top scorer with 11 goals in Serie B. In the season, the forward has 19 goals in 47 matches. With Cruzmaltino’s chances of accessing increasingly remote, the 33-year-old athlete could leave the Rio de Janeiro club at the end of the year. He has already worn the shirt of some traditional clubs in Latin America such as Lanús-ARG, Pachuca-MEX, Independiente Medellín-COL.

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags