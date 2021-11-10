Full.News – 20:16 | updated on 11/09/2021 20:58



Fatima Toledo Photo: Reproduction/TV Brasil

Actors demonstrated, on social media, against casting coach Fátima Toledo, who worked in the production of Marighella (2021) and other films such as Tropa de Elite (2007). Praise by Wagner Moura, made to Fátima during an interview on the Roda Viva program, caused revolt among representatives of the artistic world. The information is from Quem magazine.

Moura said he learned a lot from Toledo.

– I admire it a lot, it taught me a lot… It’s a partner. I sometimes worked with Fatima. When I decided to audition for the cast, it was not just their talent that mattered to me, but I wanted to meet them so that I could have people close to me who would think about the film with me. This fits perfectly into what Fatima does. So much so that the names of the actors ended up becoming the names of the characters.”

Actress Denise Weinberg said Toledo was an evil person. The preparer is known for using aggressive words, throwing water and slapping her in the face. The actions are part of a method whose objective is to extract the truth and promote a greater involvement of the actors with the character.

– Wagner Moura, with all due respect, even though you live in Los Angeles, the worst city in the world for theater and craft actors (maybe it’s good for making money), I can’t let your opinion on Roda Viva about Fátima Toledo ( Casting coach, huh?), an evil person, who doesn’t understand anything about our craft, who caused me a very serious hemorrhage because of her barbaric training conditions, worthy of a fascist and torturer. I can not understand your defense for this being that should and is out of our way, thank God – said the actress.

Denise’s outburst was shared by theater director Luiz Antonio Rocha and had the support of names such as Drica Moraes, Beth Goulart, Armando Babaioff and Alexandra Richter.

“Terrible,” Drica pointed out.

– I had only one experience and what I can say is that it was extremely unpleasant, both her and her assistant at the time. I still think about what happened in that rehearsal room,” Babaioff said.

