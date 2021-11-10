Ceni meets Fortaleza in São Paulo’s decisive game in Brasileirão

The clash between Fortaleza and São Paulo, this Wednesday (10), at 21:30, at Castelão, for the Brazilian Championship, will be special for the coach of Tricolor Paulista, Rogério Ceni. That’s because the São Paulo commander had a great time as coach of Leão do Pici, between 2018, 2019 and part of 2020.

After leaving São Paulo in 2017, Ceni arrived at Fortaleza as a bet, which proved to be very successful. In the first season, the Ceará team was champion of Série B, achieving the first national title in its history.

In 2019, the team continued to stand out and won the Northeast Cup, winning Botafogo-PB, in addition to the Ceará Championship. In 2020, another state won by Fortaleza de Ceni. Afterwards, he went through Flamengo until arriving at São Paulo this season.

> See classification and simulator of Brasileirão-2021 by clicking here

Encouraging retrospective and unprecedented confrontation

If it depends on Ceni’s retrospective against Fortaleza as a coach, São Paulo can rely on a good result. Rogério faced Leão do Pici twice, when he commanded Flamengo, for the Brasileirão in 2020 and 2021. They are a victory and a draw.

The first clash took place on December 26, 2020, when Fortaleza and Flamengo drew goalless for Brasileirão, in a duel played in Ceará. Then, in June 2021, Flamengo de Ceni beat Fortaleza by 2-1, at Maracanã.

It will be the first time that Rogério Ceni will face Fortaleza as coach of São Paulo. In addition, the coach will meet the Leão fans, who will be able to pay homage to the former goalkeeper.

