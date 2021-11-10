Chamber approves the Novo highlight and withdraws the possibility of circumventing the golden rule; follow – News

11/09/2021 – 16:14

Antônio Augusto/Chamber of Deputies Session to analyze the PEC of Precatório

The Chamber of Deputies approved highlighting the Novo to the PEC dos Precatórios (PEC 23/21, from the Executive Branch), and removed from the text the permission for the government to circumvent the so-called “golden rule” through the budget law. It took at least 308 votes to keep the text, but the allied base got only 303 votes. Another 167 deputies voted in favor of the exclusion of the device.

THE Golden Rule it prohibits the carrying out of credit operations (issue of government bonds) in an amount greater than the capital expenditure (investments and debt repayments).

Currently, the rule can only be circumvented through supplementary or special credits with a specific purpose and approved in a joint session of Congress by an absolute majority – at least 257 deputies and 41 senators.

To conclude the vote on the matter in the first round, deputies need to vote on other highlights presented by the parties in an attempt to change parts of the text by rapporteur Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) approved last week.

Precatório are government debts with a final court decision, which may be related to tax, salary or any other cause in which the public power is defeated.

