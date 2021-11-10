Chamber concludes approval of PEC dos Precatórios in 2nd round; text goes to the Senate | Policy

In an articulation headed by the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) , the House concluded this Tuesday the approval of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatoria, which authorizes the government not to pay part of its judicial debts (precatório) and changes the spending ceiling to allow President Jair Bolsonaro to spend almost another R$100 billion in the election year of 2022. The money would be used to pay R$ 400 to 17 million families in 2022, give a “diesel aid” to truck drivers and increase the money for works indicated by parliamentarians and also the electoral fund, of R$ 2.1 billion to BRL 5 billion.

With approval, the project goes to the Senate for consideration, where there is already an environment of resistance to the advancement of the matter, which will require a mobilization of government officials so that the text leaves the paper.

read more

Chamber approves change in spending ceiling

Chamber rejects changing golden rule

Lira got a slightly more elastic score in the approval of the base text in the second round compared to the previous week. 323 deputies voted in favour, while 172 deputies were against. Only one deputy abstained. All highlights appreciated in the second round were rejected.

1 of 2 Arthur Lira, president of the Chamber, managed to bring more congressmen to the vote and obtained approval from the PEC dos Precatórios — Photo: Reproduction/TV Câmara Arthur Lira, president of the Chamber, managed to bring more congressmen to the vote and obtained approval from the PEC dos Precatórios — Photo: Reproduction/TV Câmara

Last week, 312 deputies were in favor of the basic text of the PEC in the first round, just four votes more than the 308 necessary for a text of this nature to advance in the plenary of the Chamber. At the time, 144 deputies voted against.

Even with PDT and PSB parliamentarians delivering fewer votes in favor of the PEC in relation to the first round, Lira managed to mobilize a good part of the deputies who were absent last week and ensured a higher quorum.

The environment for approval was built by Lira and the government with the support of several parties that have presidential candidates, such as the PSD, which intends to launch the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) in the presidential race, and Podemos , which will join former judge Sergio Moro with an eye on the electoral race.

Ciro Gomes managed to frame the PDT, which was decisive for the approval of the base text in the first round, by giving 15 votes in favor last week, but this Tuesday he registered fewer votes for approval after he threatened to withdraw from running.

In the PSDB, which promotes preliminary to define its candidate, the party leadership even tried, but the caucus voted overwhelmingly in favor of the PEC, even directing in favor of a change in the spending ceiling (created by the Temer government to prevent the growth of expenses above the inflation in an attempt to save money in the long run and close fiscal deficits).

Among opposition parties, the expectation is that the Senate, the House that has been more resistant to the government’s agenda, will resist the approval of the PEC.

Earlier, still in the first round, the parties against the proposal — the opposition, the Novo, Cidadania and MDB — managed to pass a single amendment to the project, to prevent the relaxation of the golden rule of the economy, which prohibits the government from borrowing to pay current expenses such as salaries. Today, it is necessary for the government to ask Congress for approval to break this rule, but the Executive’s proposal was that this authorization be expressed in the approval of the annual Budget. There were 303 votes for the change, less than the 308 needed to approve it.

The other changes suggested in the PEC were approved. The court orders will have an annual payment limit equivalent to the expenditure on this expense in 2016, corrected for inflation, which will cause the government to pay BRL 44 billion in debt in 2022 and leave BRL 45 billion for the next administration — which it will do with that no common precatório, referring to broken contracts, poorly evaluated expropriations or taxes overcharged, is paid in cash in 2022. There were 323 votes to 165 for approval.

The “default” in court orders was criticized by opposing parties, who argued that this would damage the country’s credibility. “A space of R$90 billion will open up. R$ 40 are gone [bilhões] for assistance, where do the other BRL 50 go [bilhões]? To the bottom of shame, for parliamentary amendments without any transparency! The poor will receive little, they will receive four, but they will pay nine and will still suffer from inflation”, said Deputy Gilson Marques (Novo-SC).

In addition, the spending ceiling rule, which would only be revised in 2026, was changed by 316 votes to 174, with support even from the PSDB. The correction of the spending limit takes place today based on the IPCA from July to June and, according to the PEC, it will be from January to December.

For deputy Mauro Filho (PDT-CE), licensed secretary of Planning in Ceará, Congress will artificially inflate this projection to spend even more. “They will estimate an inflation of 11.5% and the official will be 9%. And the correction of this discrepancy will be for 2023, when it should be in the current year”, he criticized.

The bill’s rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) argued that fiscal rigor is important, but that the measures were necessary due to the pandemic. “I’m not an economist, I’m very far from deeply understanding economics, but I’m a doctor, I’m a countryman, I came from Paraíba, I know what our people are suffering and I know how much this R$ 400 aid will help you in your life ”, he spoke.

The official estimate is that the PEC will allow the Executive to spend BRL 91 billion more next year, of which BRL 45 billion (or more, depending on estimates) will be with the change in the spending ceiling, and another BRL 45 billions with the non-payment of court orders. The proposal also allows for the payment of social security debts for municipalities in 240 months — Lira’s strategy to increase support for the project — and creates rules for the securitization (sale) of the active debt of the Union, States and municipalities, in an attempt to provide more legal certainty to these operations.