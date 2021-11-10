Chamber dehydrates PEC of Precatório and removes provision against golden rule – 11/09/2021 – Market

In defeat to the government and to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the deputies this Tuesday (9) withdrew from the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) provision from the Precatório that released the Executive from requesting specific authorization from Congress to break the golden rule, which prevents the government from going into debt to pay current expenses, such as salaries and pensions.

The rule aims to prevent the country from financing current expenses leaving the bill for future generations. Instead, the rule seeks to direct the use of debt resources to public investments, such as works or construction of schools and hospitals —which remain over time and, therefore, can be used by future taxpayers.

The text was excluded by 303 to 167 — it needed at least 308 votes to be retained. The decision is a setback to the government and Lira and comes after the PDT changed its position and oriented against the PEC, after voting in favor of the main text last week.

The basic text of the proposal was approved in the early morning of last Thursday (4) by 312 to 144. After considering the highlights, this Tuesday, the Chamber still needs to vote on the text in the second round — at least 308 votes are needed again for the PEC to advance to the Senate.

The proposal to suppress the device was presented by Novo, but had the support of independent parties, such as the MDB, which had a similar suggestion.

Financing current debt expenditures can only take place today if Congress authorizes the targeting to precise purposes and after an absolute majority vote.

The economic team’s intention was to eliminate the specific stage of the request to Congress and obtain approval from the Constitution to cover current expenses, as long as the amounts were foreseen and authorized by the Budget (which will still need to go through the parliamentarians). However, the process would be simplified.

The PEC is considered a priority for the Planalto Palace, as it expands spending authorization and makes possible the promise of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to raise the amount transferred by Auxílio Brasil, a replacement for Bolsa Família, to R$400 a month.

Bolsonaro determined, in October, the increase of Brazil Aid to R$ 400, triggering a crisis between the political and economic wings of the government.

The solution to meet the president’s demand was to circumvent the spending ceiling, proposing a change in the calculation of the fiscal rule in the PEC dos Precatórios. This PEC, which was already in the Chamber, provides for a limit for payment of court orders (debts of the Union recognized by the courts), which frees up more space in the Budget.

The two changes foreseen in the PEC —involving the spending cap and the court orders— have the potential to open a gap of more than R$ 90 billion next year, guaranteeing resources for Auxílio Brasil, aid for truck drivers and offsetting the increase in expenses related to the high of inflation.

The increase in spending in the social area is a bet by Bolsonaro and his allies to try to strengthen the president in the 2022 reelection race.