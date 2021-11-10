Chamber drops seven out of eight highlights and concludes vote of PEC dos Precatórios in 1st round | Policy

The proposal is the government’s main bet to support Auxílio Brasil, a social program that replaced Bolsa Família.

Now, parliamentarians must analyze the matter in a second round of voting, which also requires 308 favorable votes. If approved, the PEC goes to the Senate.

In the vote in the first round of the highlights – punctual suggestions for changing or removing parts of the main text –, the deputies overturned a provision that would allow the non-compliance with the golden rule through authorization in the Annual Budget Law (LOA).

The device was considered a “tortoise” by specialists – that is, a foreign matter to the main text. The passage was rejected because it did not reach the minimum of 308 votes necessary to approve amendments to the Constitution. Five votes to go.

The other seven standouts were rejected by deputies, with a looser scoreboard for the government than last week.

NEW PROGRAM: see what is known about Brazil Aid

see what is known about Brazil Aid UNDERSTAND: what is spending ceiling

Pec dos Precatórios: Government and opposition measure forces to conclude the vote

The government estimate is that the PEC will open a space in the 2022 Budget of BRL 91.6 billion, of which:

BRL 44.6 billion arising from the limit to be stipulated for the payment of judicial debts of the federal government (precatório);

arising from the limit to be stipulated for the payment of judicial debts of the federal government (precatório); BRL 47 billion generated by the change in the expenditure ceiling correction factor, included in the same PEC.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the money will be used to:

Auxílio Brasil, which should take around R$ 50 billion from this budgetary slack;

adjustment of benefits linked to the minimum wage;

elevation of other mandatory expenses;

vaccination expenses against Covid;

linkages of the ceiling to other powers and sub-ceilings.

In the assessment of Congress technicians and opposition deputies, the space opened by the PEC should also incorporate resources for congressmen in the next year, such as the payment of rapporteur amendments, criticized for the lack of transparency and parity among congressmen, and for the electoral fund. The value can reach more than R$ 20 billion.

The exact division of space freed up by the proposal in the spending ceiling will only be defined in the 2022 Budget vote.

The report presented by Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) changes the rule for correcting the spending ceiling, a rule whereby, from one year to another, government expenditure cannot increase more than the variation in inflation in the period.

Currently, the formula for correcting the spending ceiling considers inflation measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) calculated between July of one year and June of the following year.

The choice of this period is justified because it is the data available in the months of August, when the government needs to send Congress the draft Budget for the following year.

With the change proposed by the PEC, the IPCA used to correct the ceiling becomes the index accumulated between January and December.

The proposed rule, according to Congress technicians, is “totally casuistry”—that is, it was designed only to allow for extra expenses in the next year.

Find out why the eyes of politics are turned to the PEC of Precatório

From 2023 onwards, there is no guarantee that the January-December calculation will be any more beneficial than the current model. In other words, the change in the counting period could cause a tightening in the federal budgets in the following years.

This change in calculation also affects the payment of court orders, as the PEC limits the increase in these expenses by the same rate. According to the text, the proposed limit is the amount paid in court orders in 2016, the year of approval of the spending ceiling, corrected for inflation.

If approved later this year, the PEC has already recalculated the 2021 spending ceiling and has the potential to expand the space within this year’s spending ceiling by R$15 billion.

According to Congress technicians, the open space this year would be more than R$30 billion. However, the report limits this adjustment to R$ 15 billion.

The amount would be enough to pay expenses with vaccination against Covid and an expansion in Auxílio Brasil later this year — the two expenses would reach approximately R$ 12 billion.

The report itself provides that this balance should be used exclusively for expenses related to vaccination against Covid or “related to emergency and temporary actions of a socioeconomic nature” – a description in which Auxílio Brasil fits.

In the assessment of technicians, this device may address a gap in resources for vaccination in the coming year.