Chamber limits payment of current court orders and concludes PEC approval | Policy

THE Chamber of Deputies rejected the PSB amendment so that the new rule for payment of the government’s judicial debts would not be applied to the precatório already issued and, with that, concluded the approval of the proposed constitutional amendment ( PEC) of the Precatório today. The second round analysis, which is taking place next, is still lacking.

The PEC authorizes the federal government not to pay part of its judicial debts, with the creation of an annual limit for their settlement equivalent to the expenditure on this expense in 2016, corrected for inflation. The PSB proposed that the rule was not valid for the current precatório, but this request was rejected by 323 votes to 163.

This would guarantee, according to the leader of the PSB, deputy Danilo Cabral (PE), legal security for citizens who have waited decades to receive their rights and will now have payment prevented by the PEC. The rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), defended the rejection saying that it would kill the core of the proposal.

In addition, the PEC changes the spending ceiling to allow for more spending in the election year. This rule was created in the Temer government (MDB) to prohibit the growth of government spending above inflation, with the aim of promoting a long-term economy so that the country stops in the future from registering primary fiscal deficits (spending more than it collects ) and signal the commitment to fiscal rigor to the financial market and investors.

The space for spending today is calculated based on inflation from July to June, but the Bolsonaro government intends to change the correction period to be from January to December of the previous year – taking advantage of the fact that inflation grew in the second half of this year, which will allow to carry out more spending in 2022, when the election will take place.

The official estimate is that the PEC will allow the Executive to spend BRL 91 billion more next year, of which BRL 45 billion (or more, depending on estimates) will be with the change in the spending ceiling, and another BRL 45 billions with the non-payment of judicial debts (precatório) by the federal government.

With the change in the ceiling, government allies intend to, in addition to paying R$ 400 to 17 million to Bolsa Família beneficiaries, increase resources for nominating works for government congressmen, increase the electoral fund from R$ 2.1 billion to R$ $5 billion, to cover the readjustment of mandatory expenses (such as the minimum wage) and to make room for other expenses, such as maintaining the exemption from the payroll of 17 sectors.

The leader of the PP, Cacá Leão (BA), mocked the opposition parties’ position in favor of the spending ceiling, criticized by them since the Temer government. “It’s not the name of the social program, whether it’s Bolsa Família, whether it’s Emergency Aid or Brazil Aid, that is at stake. It is the R$ 400 that the poorest citizen needs to nurture his family. But what has scared the most is not the heated debate, it’s seeing the left knee to Faria Lima [avenida onde estão as principais empresas do mercado financeiro] tonight,” he said.