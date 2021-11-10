Chamber maintains change in spending ceiling in PEC dos Precatório

In a victory for the Bolsonaro government, the plenary of the Chamber kept this Tuesday afternoon, in the basic text of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the precatoria, the passage that provides for the adjustment of the budget spending ceiling for accumulated inflation in 12 months calculated in the previous year, from January to December. As a result, the government maintained a fiscal space of R$47 billion in the budget in 2022, which will help fund Auxílio Brasil — the program that will replace Bolsa Família.

The spending cap is the constitutional fiscal rule that limits public spending to the previous year’s budget corrected for inflation. According to the basic text of the PEC, approved last week, the ceiling would be determined based on the accumulated inflation from January to December of the previous year, and no longer on the index accumulated in the 12 months up to June of the previous year.

The government base managed to keep this rule in the base text approved last week, predicting the correction for inflation from the previous year, from January to December.

According to the calculations of the National Treasury, this technical change will bring a budgetary slack of R$ 47 billion to the 2022 budget. As the PEC also includes the postponement of the payment of part of the court orders owed by the Union next year, there is still a slack of R $44.6 billion. In total, the open fiscal space is estimated at R$91.6 billion.

Precatório are bonds that represent debts that the federal government has with individuals and companies, arising from definitive court decisions. When the court decision is final, the precatório is issued and becomes part of the federal government’s payment schedule.

Dispute in plenary

The opposition and the base of the government are in a vote-to-vote dispute around the PEC of the precatório. The base text had already been approved on Thursday (4) in the first round, by 312 to 144 votes. As it is a PEC, at least 308 votes are required.

This Tuesday afternoon, opposition deputies tried to change the basic text approved last week through the so-called “highlights”, which consist of separating specific parts of the proposal, for separate voting and possible exclusion.

One of the main highlights was precisely the change in the way in which the spending ceiling was calculated. If it were approved, the government would lose R$ 47 billion, out of a total of R$ 91.6 billion, in the fiscal margin opened by the PEC. The government got 316 votes, of which 308 votes were needed to maintain the rule in the base text.

government defeat

Despite having won the vote on how to calculate the spending ceiling, the government had already been defeated, this Tuesday, in another vote related to the PEC of precatories: the one that would make room for authorization of the overflow of the golden rule already in budget formulation.

The issue concerned the possibility that the Executive might not need to ask Congress for authorization to break the golden rule, which prevents the government from going into debt to pay current expenses, such as salaries and pensions. The government got 303 votes, but 308 were also needed.

A proposal of interest to the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the PEC for precatório will still need to go through a second round vote in the Chamber, also scheduled for this Tuesday. Afterwards, the proposal must still pass through the Senate.