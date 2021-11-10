Chamber rejects change in the golden rule in the PEC dos Precatório | Policy

THE Chamber of Deputies this Tuesday rejected an excerpt from the proposed constitutional amendment (PEC) of the Precatório that would change air golden rule of economy (which allows the government to borrow to pay current expenses such as salaries). The text received 303 votes in favor and 167 against – to approve it, 308 votes were needed.

The vote caused controversy because the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), had risen at the time and the session was chaired by one of the alternates of the Board, deputy Eduardo Bismarck (PDT-CE). The congressman decreed the closure of voting after no party expressed itself anymore, but technicians warned him that the quorum was low.

The confusion generated a tussle between deputies Henrique Fontana (PT-RS) and the rapporteur of the PEC, Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB). The PT critic criticized the maintenance of the vote after the president had decreed it, while Motta argued that it was the president’s prerogative to decide at what point to close the registration of votes.

“I don’t know what the Federal Chamber’s regiment is anymore, President,” protested Fontana, after Lira sat down and continued with the voting panel open. “What happened, and is happening so far in this vote, is something absolutely irregular,” he said.

Lira countered that the discussion was fruitless and that she would keep the panel open. “Voting only ends when the president presses the voting button, and he hasn’t pressed it,” he said. After protests by Novo and PT, and with no other party demonstrating, he decided to open the scoreboard, and there were five votes to go before the change to the golden rule was approved.

O government I wish I could ask congressional endorsement for break the golden rule (and, therefore, getting into debt to pay off current expenses, such as salaries and pensions) already in the budget vote. Today, it is necessary to approve the Budget and then send a bill to ask Congress for “pardon” for making these expenses. There are, therefore, two votes.

