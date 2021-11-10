Chapter Summary for Wednesday, November 10th

Summary of chapter 177 of the novel The color of sin, by João Emanuel Carneiro, which will be shown on Wednesday (10), at 11 pm (alternative time at 1:30 pm), on the channel Live.

Barbara remembers the accident and swears that her ex-fiancé is outside. Paco makes sure there’s no one in the garden. Raí says he can’t date Luisa because he’s black. Preta gets angry when she learns that her son was discriminated against. Olivia and Kaike pack their bags to travel with Otávio.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Marina rents a house and Tony goes with her there. Luisa kisses Raí and says she doesn’t care that he’s black. Verinha shows the invitation to a party that she stole from Barbara. Beki realizes that the event is a benefit and Edu thinks it could be a good investment.

Moa runs off the beach when she sees Lena and Sal kissing. Greta convinces Edilásia that she is her aunt Polka Bazarov. Moa ends up with Guilherme. The stuntman takes Otávio to meet his father. The security guards say that Otávio went out with Paco or a man very similar to him.

Paco soothes Barbara. Raí says goodbye to Otávio. Barbara tells Inspector Malta that Tony has kidnapped her son. Paco gives Barbara a sedative She, already drugged, sees Paco injured playing video games. Barbara runs down the street in her nightgown, beside herself, screaming.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of Da Cor do Pecado.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other TV soap operas.