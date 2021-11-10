check how much R$90 million in savings yields

This Wednesday (11/10), Caixa will draw the dozens related to its new accumulated Mega-Sena award, nº 2427. The winner, if he manages to get the six numbers right, will be able to guarantee the grant of around R$ 90 million, considering that the Mega-Sena is accumulated in this value range. But do you already know how to make the money have a good yield?

An interesting possibility is to opt for the savings account. To exemplify how the yield calculation works, we brought the simulation based on the Selic rate. It is currently in the 7.75% range after a new readjustment made in October. It is worth noting that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2326, was held on November 6, 2021.

The numbers drawn were as follows: 05 – 11 – 24 – 27 – 32 – 57. Nobody got the six tens right. The award, therefore, accumulated again and rose to around R$90 million. On the other hand, 259 bets won the corner. Each of the lucky ones will take BRL 25,132.53 home.

Another 15,271 people hit the court and, in turn, should receive R$585.42. follow the streaming from the last Mega-Sena drawing (nº 2426):

Accumulated Mega-Sena: how much R$90 million yields

If only one player manages to hit the six tens of accumulated Mega-Sena, he could receive approximately R$90 million. There will be a possibility, therefore, of leaving the money yielding in savings. The calculation of yield can be obtained through the Selic rate.

It is currently in the 7.75% range. This means that, in the first month with the money in the savings account, the Mega-Sena accumulated prize can yield approximately BRL 396 thousand.

Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on November 10, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa website. As usual, the transmission will be carried out on the bank’s YouTube channel.