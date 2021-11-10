Chevrolet Cruze Midnight: new version is approved and will be new – 11/09/2021

The Cruze Sport6 ​​RS won’t be the only new addition to Chevrolet’s mid-range for this year. Brand will also launch the Cruze Midnigth. In the not-too-distant past, in 2019, the sedan had the Black Bow Tie special edition, which in practice was a Midnigth with a different name and other color options, in addition to the traditional Black Gold Black.

The new version is already approved in Brazil and will be based on the LTZ option. So, in addition to the dark look, it will have the Cruze Sport6 ​​sports bumper.

In the external look, the Cruze Midnigth always has the metallic color Black Ouro Negro, which is replicated on the door handles. The headlights will have a black mask and the 17-inch aluminum wheels will be painted in a dark color. Finally, the brand’s traditional tie also has a dark finish. Inside, the dark color finish sets the tone.

Cruze Midnigth Engine

The Chevrolet Cruze Midnigth will have no mechanical changes and will keep the 1.4 Turbo Flex engine with a power of 153 hp and a torque of 24.5 kgmf when fueled with ethanol, with gasoline the power is 150 hp and the torque of 24 Kgfm. The exchange is the six-speed automatic.

The list of standard items will hold LTZ equipment. But the brand usually adds extra equipment to add an extra attraction to its special editions.

Stays until 2025

The sedan is not experiencing a good moment in the market and, in accumulated sales from January to October, registered only 4,795 license plates. Despite the low sales, I learned that the brand intends to extend its existence until mid-2025. If this will be possible, only time will tell.

