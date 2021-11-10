Chevrolet Cruze RS is shown partially in official “busted”

Anything goes to revive a car, especially when it became an only child in the world, as is the case with the Chevrolet Cruze Sport6. Made in Argentina, the last traditional medium hatch on the national market will have the RS version.

Unlike the Onix, however, the Cruze Sport6 ​​has been suffering from a lack of interest from consumers, who are now looking for SUVs like the Tracker. Therefore, the Cruze RS intends to rekindle the enthusiasm for a hatchback with a sporty touch.

“The Cruze RS will bring differentiated finishes that emphasize the aerodynamic lines of the bodywork and give a more exclusive touch to the interior of the hatchback model”, explains Rodrigo Fioco, Product Marketing Director for GM South America.

According to GM, the Cruze RS “is in final shooting tests both here and in Argentina, where the product will also be marketed.” Produced in Rosário, in the north of the neighboring country, the Chevrolet Cruze is only made there.