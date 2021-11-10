Chevrolet Cruze RS is shown partially in official “busted”

Anything goes to revive a car, especially when it became an only child in the world, as is the case with the Chevrolet Cruze Sport6. Made in Argentina, the last traditional medium hatch on the national market will have the RS version.
Unlike the Onix, however, the Cruze Sport6 has been suffering from a lack of interest from consumers, who are now looking for SUVs like the Tracker. Therefore, the Cruze RS intends to rekindle the enthusiasm for a hatchback with a sporty touch.
“The Cruze RS will bring differentiated finishes that emphasize the aerodynamic lines of the bodywork and give a more exclusive touch to the interior of the hatchback model”, explains Rodrigo Fioco, Product Marketing Director for GM South America.
According to GM, the Cruze RS “is in final shooting tests both here and in Argentina, where the product will also be marketed.” Produced in Rosário, in the north of the neighboring country, the Chevrolet Cruze is only made there.
Abandoned in the US, where its factory now belongs to Foxconn and where it leaves the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck, the Cruze also comes from Mexico, as well as South Korea and China, where it was manufactured in the current generation.
The previous one, however, was much more popular, with production in several countries. Here, the Cruze supports GM’s Argentine production and with the Cruze RS, it is expected that the hatch has some disposition to continue resisting for some time.
In October, for example, it sold only 101 copies and stopped leading the medium hatch segment in the period, due to the Nissan Leaf, which sold 192 units.
In this case, the Japanese sold to rental companies, which should not take away the position of Chevrolet in the coming months.
With a look retouched by details such as the roof and other body parts in glossy black, in addition to the RS logo, the Cruze Sport6 will feature the 1.4 Ecotec Turbo engine with up to 153 horsepower and 24.5 kgfm, in addition to a six-speed automatic transmission.