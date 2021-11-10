Chinese 2-month embargo brings down meat exports by 43% – Rural Side

Chinese embargo on Brazilian beef exports caused the product to accumulate in the domestic market. (Photo: Reproduction)

A survey carried out by Abrafrigo (Brazilian Association of Refrigerators) shows that Brazilian beef exports fell 43% in October when compared to the same period in 2020. The Chinese embargo on the product, which completed two months on November 4, has a direct impact in the numbers.

According to the association, data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat, subordinated to the Ministry of Economy, were consolidated, and 108 thousand tons of meat were sold by Brazil in October this year, considering the product in natura and processed. In October of last year, 190,000 tonnes were sold.

China is the main buyer of national beef and corresponds to 60% of shipments made in Brazilian ports. The suspension took place after the detection of two cases of “mad cow disease” in national herds, in slaughterhouses in Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais.

The reduction in volume represented a 31% drop in revenue for the month, from US$ 790 million to US$ 541 million.

In the year to 2021, exports have already dropped 2.4%, but in revenue there was a growth of 16% due to the value of the product, which continues to rise in the international market.

In total 96 countries increased their purchases and another 71 reduced their purchases.

Fall of the at sign – The Chinese embargo on Brazilian meat, due to the two cases of mad cow disease, despite being atypical, caused an accumulation of beef in the stocks of slaughterhouses.

To get an idea of ​​the damage, at the beginning of September the arroba do boi gordo in Mato Grosso do Sul was sold at an average level of R$300.00. Today it is already around R$ 265.00 on average, a drop of 15%.

To make matters worse, this is the time when the confined cattle enter the market – which should further force the arroba price to drop due to the increase in supply.